Data Annotation and Labeling Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Need to Improve Machine Learning Models and Train AI Algorithms Boosts Growth

The global data annotation and labeling market is projected to grow from USD 0.8 billion in 2022 to USD 3.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 33.2% during the forecast period.

Any model or system that relies on a computer-driven decision-making system must annotate and label the data in order to guarantee that the decisions are accurate and pertinent. Businesses use massive amounts of datasets when building an ML model, carefully customizing them according to the model training needs.

As a result, machines can detect data that has been annotated in a variety of comprehensible formats, including images, texts, and videos. This explains why AI and ML firms seek out this type of annotated data to put into their ML algorithm, training it to learn and detect recurrent patterns, and ultimately employing the same to create accurate estimates and predictions.

The major market players, such as Google, Appen, IBM, Oracle, TELUS International, Adobe, AWS have adopted numerous growth strategies, which include acquisitions, new product launches, product enhancements, and business expansions, to enhance their market shares.

By organization size, SMEs are anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The increased competitive market scenario is expected to prompt SMEs to invest in cutting-edge technologies and adopt go-to-market strategies for making informed business decisions. SMEs are more open to adopting new technology to improve and streamline business operations as well as to expand their market presence in the global economy. During the forecast period, SMEs are anticipated to grow at highest CAGR.

By application, catalogue management segment to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The catalogue management tool helps businesses handle enormous amounts of unstructured data across many AI and ML projects. Teams that work on data annotation need strong tools that can gather all different kinds of data and information from various sources into a single, searchable database. Companies such as LabelBox developed a data annotation tool powered by catalogue management with the intent to filter out unstructured data based on metadata properties. Among applications, catalogue management is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market to register highest CAGR during the forecast period

The data annotation and labeling market is projected to register the highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization of the countries across the Asia Pacific and the increasing digitalization trend is leading to the production of the bulk of unstructured data. Since the Asia Pacific region has shown untapped potential in the increased adoption of data annotation and labeling solutions, most organisations are moving there to extend their market reach. Due to the expanding corporate productivity awareness and the competently designed data annotation and labeling solutions offered by the vendors in this market, the Asia Pacific has emerged as a very promising region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Need to Improve Machine Learning Models and Train AI Algorithms

Growing Demand for Annotated Datasets in Autonomous Mobility Technologies

Rising Popularity of Labeled Data in Medical Imaging

Restraints

High Costs Associated with Manual Data Annotation

Issues Associated with Poor Quality of Training Data

Failure Regarding Data Security Regulations and Compliance

Opportunities

Rising Efficiency of AI-Assisted Automated Data Annotation

Rapid Adoption of Computer Vision Technologies in Novel Applications

Increasing Traction of Crowdsourced Data Annotation for Improved ROI

Challenges

Complexity in Handling Vast Datasets Leads to Human Bias

Dearth of Skilled Data Annotators





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $0.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $3.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.2% Regions Covered Global

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Data Annotation and Labeling Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services

6.3.2 Professional Services

6.3.2.1 Training and Consulting

6.3.2.2 System Integration and Implementation

6.3.2.3 Support and Maintenance

6.3.3 Managed Services

7 Data Annotation and Labeling Market, By Data Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Text

7.3 Image

7.4 Video

7.5 Audio

8 Data Annotation and Labeling Market, By Deployment Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud

9 Data Annotation and Labeling Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises

10 Data Annotation and Labeling Market, By Annotation Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Manual

10.3 Automatic

10.4 Semi-Supervised

11 Data Annotation and Labeling Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Dataset Management

11.3 Security and Compliance

11.4 Data Quality Control

11.5 Workforce Management

11.6 Content Management

11.7 Catalogue Management

11.8 Sentiment Analysis

11.9 Other Applications

12 Data Annotation and Labeling Market, By Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.2 BFSI

12.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

12.4 Telecom

12.5 Government, Defense, and Public Agencies

12.6 IT and ITES

12.7 Retail and Consumer Goods

12.8 Automotive

12.9 Other Verticals

13 Market, By Region

14 Competitive Landscape

15 Company Profiles

16 Adjacent and Related Markets

17 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Adobe

AI Data Innovation

Alegion

Anolytics

Appen

Aws

Capestart

Clickworker

Cloudfactory

Cogito Tech

Dataloop

Datapure

Datasaur

Defined AI

Google

IBM

Keylabs

Kili Technology

Label Box

Label Your Data

Lighttag

Lxt

Oracle

Precise Bpo Solution

Scale AI

Segments.AI

Sigma

Superannotate

Telus International

Understand.AI

V7

