The small gas engines market is estimated to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2023 to USD 4.3 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4%

during the forecast period. The primary drivers of the market include the rising demand for portable generators for small-scale applications.



Snow blowers segment to be fastest-growing market from 2023 to 2028

The small gas engines market, by equipment, is lawnmowers, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, rotary tillers, edgers, leaf blowers, chainsaws, portable generators, concrete vibrators, concrete screeds, snow blowers and others.The edgers is expected to be the second-fastest growing segment.



They are commonly used in sporting grounds to create boundaries as well as in edging a jogging track around grass or creating aesthetic designs.



Gardening, by end-user, expected to be largest market from 2023 to 2028

The small gas engines market is segmented by end-user into gardening, construction, industrial and others.The gardening segment is expected to be the largest market, followed by construction during the forecast period.



This dominance is because of the need for tillers in agricultural industries.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1- 25%, Tier 2- 60%, and Tier 3- 15%

• By Designation: C-Level- 35%, Director Level- 25%, and Others- 40%



By Region: Asia Pacific – 30%, North America – 25%, Europe – 15%, South America – 15%, and Middle East & Africa – 15 %

Note: Other designations include sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.



The tier of the companies is defined based on their total revenue as of 2017. Tier 1: USD 1 billion and above, Tier 2: From USD 500 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3:



The Small gas engines market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the small gas engines market are Briggs & Stratton (US), Honda Motor Co. (Japan), Yamaha Motor Corporation (Japan), Kohler Co. (US), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD (Japan).



Study Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the small gas engines market, by engine displacement, equipment, end-user and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the small gas engines market.



