North America Liquidity And Asset Liability Management Solutions Market Report 2022: Increasing Credit Risk Across Financial Institutions Fuels Growth

The liquidity asset liability management solutions market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 618.03 million in 2022 to US$ 1,047.22 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2028.



Compliance has become one of the prominent challenges in the banking industry since the 2008 financial crisis as a direct result of the sharp increase in regulatory fees related to income and credit losses.

From Basel's risk-weighted capital requirements to the Dodd-Frank Act and from the Financial Account Standards Board's Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) to the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses (ALLL), there are a growing number of regulations that banks and credit unions must comply with reconciliation, which can consume significant resources, often depends on the ability to interact with data from disparate sources.

Hence, traditional ways to comply with these regulations often lead to unexpected errors. Therefore, banking and financial institutions are comprehensively adopting digital platforms that collect and mine data, perform in-depth data analysis, and provide insightful reporting for identifying and minimizing compliance risks.

Banks and private Investment firms are switching to digital platforms to restructure their loan processing models with modern technologies, such as AI and ML, to conduct a thorough background check, which helps them minimize the risks posed by NPAs. The adoption of digital solutions by financial institutions is likely to propel the liquidity asset liability management market during the forecast period.



In North America, the US is one of the major markets for liquidity and asset liability management solution and service providers. The country hosts the world's second-largest banking, financial service, and insurance (BFSI) sector. Similarly, Canada ranks seventh on the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI).

The robust BFSI sector creates a favorable ecosystem for liquidity and asset liability management solution providers to launch their solutions and services. Additionally, with a continuous transformation in the North American banking sector, as well as innovation in technologies, banks are preferably adopting advanced analytics methodologies instead of traditional practices.

Further, financial intermediaries in North America have wide access to dollar deposits and wholesale financial markets, which also play a major role in liquidity flow. Among all financial intermediaries, major banks in the US stand out as natural intermediaries for world dollar funding due to their access to the largest dollar deposit base, huge US dollar reserves, extensive operations, and active currency exchange and derivatives. Hence, the growing uncertainty in the banking industry, coupled with a strong banking sector in the US, is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the liquidity and asset liability management solutions market players in North America.

North America Liquidity asset liability management solutions market Segmentation



The North America liquidity asset liability management solutions market is segmented on the basis of component, industry, and country.

Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solutions segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on industry, the market is segmented into banks, broker, specialty finance, wealth advisors, and others. The banks segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on country, the market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US dominated the market share in 2022. Experian Information Solution, Inc.; FIS; Finastra; IBM Corporation; Infosys Ltd.; Intellect Design Arena Ltd; Moody's Investors Services, Inc.; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; and Wolters Kluwer N.V. are the leading companies operating in the North America liquidity asset liability management solutions market.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value ($) in 2022 $618.03 Million Forecasted Market Value ($) by 2028 $1047.22 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered North America

