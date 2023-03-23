Live Cell Encapsulation Global Market Report 2023: Easy Administration, Release Date Control and Ability to Pre-Programme Drug Releases Drives Adoption

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Cell Encapsulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Polymer Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Application (Drug Delivery, Cell Transplantation), By Method, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global live cell encapsulation market size is projected to reach USD 286.5 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of live cell encapsulation in regenerative medicine, rising public-private investments in cell & gene therapies, and the growing significance of live cell encapsulation for therapeutic purposes are key factors driving the industry. Furthermore, major advantages associated with live cell encapsulation of a drug or treatment system include easy administration, the possibility to control the accurate release rate of a drug over time, and the provision of desired, pre-programmed drug release anticipated to boost the industry growth over the study period. Increasing public-private funding & investments in cell and gene therapies are projected to drive the market during the forecast period.



For instance, in June 2022, Immuneel Therapeutics raised series A funding of USD 15 million to develop affordable cell and gene therapy for cancer patients in India. In October 2022, Vita Therapeutics received series B funding of USD 31 million for the development of cell therapies for neuromuscular diseases and cancers. Hence, increasing funding may boost R&D activities, ultimately increasing the demand for live cell encapsulation techniques.

Encapsulated islet cells prevent low and high sugar levels from occurring, and eliminate the need for daily blood glucose tests & take insulin daily. Hence, the growing significance of live cell encapsulation for therapeutic purposes is expected to drive the adoption of these methods. Furthermore, increasing strategic initiatives, such as partnerships and clinical trials on cell encapsulation technology, by operating players are expected to drive the industry.



Live Cell Encapsulation Market Report Highlights

The natural polymers segment held the largest share in 2022 owing to its advantages, such as low toxicity, renewability, biocompatibility, flexibility to modification, and biodegradability

The microencapsulation method segment accounted for the largest share in 2022 due to the benefits offered by microencapsulation, including pre-programmed drug-release profiles, easy administration, and the ability of the technique to control the release rate of a fused drug over periods (hours to months)

The drug delivery application segment dominated the industry in 2022 owing to the potential application of drug delivery to treat various diseases, such as cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis, in the form of tablets, capsules, or parenteral dosage forms

North America held the largest revenue share in 2022. The large share can be attributed to established healthcare infrastructure, increased per capita healthcare expenditure, and rising funding & investments in cell and gene therapies space in the region

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $210.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $286.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



Chapter 4 Polymer Type Business Analysis

4.1 Live Cell Encapsulation Market-Polymer Type Movement Analysis

4.2 Natural Polymers

4.2.2 Alginate

4.2.3 Chitosan

4.2.4 Cellulose

4.2.5 Others

4.3 Synthetic Polymers



Chapter 5 Method Business Analysis

5.1 Live Cell Encapsulation Market-Method Movement Analysis

5.2 Microencapsulation

5.3 Macroencapsulation

5.4 Nanoencapsulation



Chapter 6 Application Business Analysis

6.1 Live Cell Encapsulation Market-Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Drug Delivery

6.3 Regenerative Medicine

6.4 Cell Transplantation

6.5 Others



Chapter 7 Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

AUSTRIANOVA

MERCK KGAA

SPHERE FLUIDICS LIMITED

VIACYTE, INC.

BLACKTRACE HOLDINGS LTD (DOLOMITE MICROFLUIDICS)

BIO INX

LIVING CELL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED

SIGILON THERAPEUTICS, INC.

ISOGEN

DIATRANZ OTSUKA LTD

