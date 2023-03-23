Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Global Market Report 2023: Standalone Systems Facilitate Flexible & Convenient DAQ

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. External Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plug-in Cards & Boards segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $445.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR



The Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$445.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$741.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Data Acquisition (DAQ): An Introductory Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Healthy Growth Projected over the Coming Years for DAQ Hardware Market

Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors

Developing Nations: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth

Wide Addressable Market Keeps Growth Momentum Intact

Key Applications of DAQ by Category: A Snapshot

Technology Advancements & Product Improvements Spur Adoption

Select Recently Launched DAQ Hardware Solutions: A Snapshot

Favorable Macro Trends to Aid Market Expansion

Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

External DAQ Devices: Largest & Fastest Growing Category

Standalone Systems Facilitate Flexible & Convenient DAQ

Plug-in Cards Continue to Grab Attention

High-Speed DAQ Systems Proliferate the Market

Typical DAQ Card Vs. High-Speed DAQ Card: Brief Comparison

Ethernet DAQ Makes Rapid Progress

USB DAQ Gains Traction with Ease-of-Use & Flexibility Features

LXI Set to Emerge as Preferred Bus Architecture for DAQ

PCI Remains Major DAQ Bus Technology

PXI for High Performance DAQ Applications

VXI DAQ for Automated Test Measurements

Wireless DAQ: The Ongoing Trend

Smartphones & Tablet PCs Drive Momentum in Wireless DAQ

Multi-Functional & Robust DAQ Systems Grab Market Attention

Board Size Reduction Leads to Higher Speed

Declining Prices and Improving Performance of ADCs

DAQ Systems with FPGA Capability

Legacy Systems Co-exist with New Systems

DAQ Software Influences Hardware Selection

The 'Web' Affects Market Dynamics

KEY END-USE MARKET TRENDS

Industrial Manufacturing Sector: Primary Revenue Contributor to DAQ Systems

Key Applications for DAQ in Manufacturing Facilities

High Thrust on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment

Emerging IIoT to Widen the Scope & Span of DAQ

Proliferation of M2M Technologies Bodes Well for DAQ Market

DAQ Hardware Gears Up for Industry 4.0

A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions

DAQ Assumes Critical Importance in Automotives

Testing & Measurement Made Easier with DAQ in Aerospace & Defense Applications

DAQ Systems to Study ELT Performance Improvement

DAQ for Launch Vehicles & Other Space Applications

DAQ Seeks Bigger Role in the Sprawling Oil & Gas Sector

Investments on DAQ Continue to Soar in Power Sector

DAQ Gathers Steam in Life Sciences Research

DAQ Seeks to Establish its Role in Diagnosis & Therapy Applications

Robust Opportunities in Water Resources, Environment/Climate & Agriculture Applications

