Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Global Market Report 2023: Standalone Systems Facilitate Flexible & Convenient DAQ

Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. External Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.5% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Plug-in Cards & Boards segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $445.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.2% CAGR
The Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$445.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$741.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Data Acquisition (DAQ): An Introductory Prelude
- Recent Market Activity
- Healthy Growth Projected over the Coming Years for DAQ Hardware Market
- Developed Regions Remain Key Revenue Contributors
- Developing Nations: Hot Spots for Future Market Growth
- Wide Addressable Market Keeps Growth Momentum Intact
- Key Applications of DAQ by Category: A Snapshot
- Technology Advancements & Product Improvements Spur Adoption
- Select Recently Launched DAQ Hardware Solutions: A Snapshot
- Favorable Macro Trends to Aid Market Expansion
- Data Acquisition (DAQ) Hardware - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- External DAQ Devices: Largest & Fastest Growing Category
- Standalone Systems Facilitate Flexible & Convenient DAQ
- Plug-in Cards Continue to Grab Attention
- High-Speed DAQ Systems Proliferate the Market
- Typical DAQ Card Vs. High-Speed DAQ Card: Brief Comparison
- Ethernet DAQ Makes Rapid Progress
- USB DAQ Gains Traction with Ease-of-Use & Flexibility Features
- LXI Set to Emerge as Preferred Bus Architecture for DAQ
- PCI Remains Major DAQ Bus Technology
- PXI for High Performance DAQ Applications
- VXI DAQ for Automated Test Measurements
- Wireless DAQ: The Ongoing Trend
- Smartphones & Tablet PCs Drive Momentum in Wireless DAQ
- Multi-Functional & Robust DAQ Systems Grab Market Attention
- Board Size Reduction Leads to Higher Speed
- Declining Prices and Improving Performance of ADCs
- DAQ Systems with FPGA Capability
- Legacy Systems Co-exist with New Systems
- DAQ Software Influences Hardware Selection
- The 'Web' Affects Market Dynamics
- KEY END-USE MARKET TRENDS
- Industrial Manufacturing Sector: Primary Revenue Contributor to DAQ Systems
- Key Applications for DAQ in Manufacturing Facilities
- High Thrust on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment
- Emerging IIoT to Widen the Scope & Span of DAQ
- Proliferation of M2M Technologies Bodes Well for DAQ Market
- DAQ Hardware Gears Up for Industry 4.0
- A Glimpse of First, Second, Third & Fourth Industrial Revolutions
- DAQ Assumes Critical Importance in Automotives
- Testing & Measurement Made Easier with DAQ in Aerospace & Defense Applications
- DAQ Systems to Study ELT Performance Improvement
- DAQ for Launch Vehicles & Other Space Applications
- DAQ Seeks Bigger Role in the Sprawling Oil & Gas Sector
- Investments on DAQ Continue to Soar in Power Sector
- DAQ Gathers Steam in Life Sciences Research
- DAQ Seeks to Establish its Role in Diagnosis & Therapy Applications
- Robust Opportunities in Water Resources, Environment/Climate & Agriculture Applications
