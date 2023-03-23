Biodegradable Plastics Market Size to Hit USD 7.1 Bn by 2031 with CAGR of 6.5% | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Transparency Market Research, “The global biodegradable plastics market size is anticipated to exceed USD 7.1 Bn by 2031. The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2031.”



Companies in the global biodegradable plastics market are environment conscious and are increasingly investing in R&D for the development of new products. Demand for plastics that are 100% biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable is increasing. As a result, producers are expected to increase the use of PHAs and polylactic acid in their products in order to accomplish this objective.

Request to a Sample PDF of this Strategic Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9158

Companies are anticipated to profit from government funding given for the development of bioplastics. In Germany and Japan, government spending on bioplastic development is benefiting market players. Manufacturers are likely to raise consumer knowledge about value-added materials made from recycled bioplastics. Innovative recycling techniques are accelerating the removal of plastic trash from landfills and oceans.

Advent of renewable resources, biomass, and bio-based raw materials, including vegetable crop byproducts and starch, is driving the global biodegradable plastics market. Increase in usage of biodegradable plastics in several applications, including packaging and retail items is anticipated to drive business opportunities in the global industry. Use of fossil fuels is anticipated to decline in the next few years. As a result, biodegradable plastics are estimated to become more popular. Manufacturers of polymers are putting more emphasis on bio-based raw ingredients, which is expected to work in favor of the global biodegradable plastics market.

Industry participants are making data-driven choices prior to making investments in new technologies. They are engaging in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and work together on crucial initiatives in key industries, including agriculture, packaging, and consumer products. Manufacturers are working hard to manage their supply chains and after-sales support in order to build lasting relationships with their partners, clients, and consumers.

Key Findings of Market Report

The food packaging industry has experienced an increase in demand for biodegradable plastics. Consumers are opting for sturdier food packaging solutions. Durability preferences in various product categories are pushing manufacturers to develop greener technology and marketing techniques in order to appeal to a wider audience. Thus, rise in consumer demand for environmentally friendly products along with robust packaging is likely to drive usage of biodegradable plastics.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=9158



Global Biodegradable Plastics Market: Growth Drivers

Development of innovative bioplastics and favorable government policies are expected to drive the global biodegradable plastics market. Consumers and businesses alike are taking notice of innovative bioplastic products such as rice starch-based bioplastic containers with excellent levels of mechanical strength and heat resistance. Makers of edible food wrappers produced from shellfish byproducts and corn are expanding their output in the biodegradable plastics industry. Lego kits are gaining attention for using bioplastics made from sugarcane. These innovations are anticipated to boost market development between 2021 and 2031.





More consumers are choosing to lead healthier lifestyles. They have more knowledge about the advantages of a green environment. This factor is encouraging sales of organic, environment-friendly, and sustainable goods that could relieve stress on the ecosystem. As a result, customers are demanding more environment-friendly and sustainable packaging, which is expected to fuel growth of the global biodegradable plastics market.





Governments all over the world are concentrating on effective plastic waste management due to the rise in use of single-use plastic items. Consequently, the volume of non-biodegradable garbage is rising. This garbage takes up a lot of space and is detrimental for the environment. As a result, governments all across the world are pushing for and using biodegradable plastics, which is estimated to drive industry growth.

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market: Regional Landscape



Europe dominated the global biodegradable plastics market in 2021 with a substantial share. In addition to the European Union's prohibition on single-use plastics, high level of public awareness regarding plastic waste is predicted to drive the regional market between 2021 and 2031. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to display the fastest growth rate in the global market. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow as disposable income rises and living standards improve in developing countries such as India and China.

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market: Key Players



Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Bioplastics International

Toray Industries Inc.

Biome Bioplastics Ltd.

Novamont S.p.A.

BASF SE

Key Points From OC:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

4. Biodegradable Plastics Market Production Outlook

………………………

14. Competition Landscape

15. Primary Research: Key Insights

16. Appendix

TOC Continued……

Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=9158<ype=S

Global Biodegradable Plastics Market: Segmentation

Type

Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

Starch-based

Others



Application

Packaging

Textiles

Agriculture & Horticulture

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com