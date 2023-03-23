Environmental Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2023: Rising Levels of Pollution Bolsters Sector Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Environmental Testing Equipment Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global environmental testing equipment market grew from $1.04 billion in 2022 to $1.14 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The environmental testing equipment market is expected to grow to $1.63 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.



North America was the largest region in the environmental testing equipment market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising levels of environmental pollution worldwide significantly contribute to the growth of the environmental testing equipment market. Rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization, wildfires, transportation, construction, and demonization has contributed to rising levels of environmental pollution across the globe.

Governments across the globe are investing in environmental testing equipment to constantly monitor changes in air, water, and soil pollution and implement innovative policies to tackle challenges based on inputs from testing activitiesFor instance, according to the report published by Eurostat, a Luxembourg-based statistical office of the European Union, total general government spending on environmental protection in the EU in 2020 amounted to 0.9% of GDP, within this, 0.4% of GDP was spent on waste management,0.2% on waste water management, and 0.1% on each of the COFOG groups for pollution abatement, preservation of biodiversity and landscape and environmental management. Therefore, the rising level of environmental pollution is expected to boost demand for environmental testing equipment during the forecast period.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the environmental testing equipment market. Major companies operating in the environmental testing equipment market focus on providing technologically advanced solutions to meet the end-customer demand and strengthen their market position across the globe.



The countries covered in the environmental testing equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



1) By Product: Chromatography Products; Mass Spectrometers; Molecular Spectroscopy Instruments; Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analysers; Dissolved Oxygen Analysers; Conductivity Sensors; Turbidity Meters; pH Meters

2) By Application: Water Testing; Air Testing; Soil Testing

3) By End-Use Industry: Government Agencies and Municipal Authorities; Environmental Testing Laboratories; Industrial Facilities; Commercial & Residential Facilities



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.14 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $1.63 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global

