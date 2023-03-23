The global dental digital x-ray market is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.0 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.9%

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Digital X-ray Market by Product, Application, End User, & Region - Global Forecasts to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03812622/?utm_source=GNW





Other factors such as the rise in the aging population across the world, and rising disposable income in developing countries is also set to contribute to the increasing use of dental digital x-ray systems as a diagnostic modality.



However, the high cost of dental digital X-rays and lack of reimbursement for dental care could act as a deterrents to market growth.



By type, the hybrid x-ray systems was the fastest growing segment in the dental digital x-ray market during the forecast period.

The extraoral x-ray systems segment was the largest in 2021, whereas, the hybrid x-ray systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027.



Hybrid X-ray systems enable capturing panoramic, cephalometric, as well as CBCT imaging in a single scan, and provide minimum radiation exposure compared to conventional X-ray systems, which makes them an increasingly favourable choice.



Among Intraoral X-ray Systems, the digital sensors sub-segment is expected to occupy the larger share.



The intraoral x-ray systems segment is divided into photostimulable phosphor systems and digital sensors. The digital sensors segment was the larger segment out of the two in 2021, and is also expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.



The major reasons for market growth are the ease of use and the cost advantage of digital sensors over PSP systems. Additionally, digital sensors significantly reduce operating time and provide excellent-quality images.

In 2021, Japan accounted for the largest share of the Asia Pacific dental digital x-ray market“

Japan has one of the oldest population globally, which directly relates to a higher prevalence of dental diseases and edentulism. Additionally, high adoption of latest technologies in dental imaging, including digital x-ray systems, is leading to market growth.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for the dental digital x-ray market is provided below:

• By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 55%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 20%

• By Designation: C-level: 20%, Director-level: 55%, and Others: 25%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 25%, Asia-Pacific: 20%, and Rest of the World: 15%

Prominent players in the dental digital x-ray market include VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), VATECH CO. Ltd (South Korea), Planmeca Oy (Finalnd), Hefei Meyer Optometric Technology Inc. (China), The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. (Japan), and Air Techniques, Inc. (US).



