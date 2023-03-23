Healthcare Staffing Global Market Report 2023: Severe Labor Shortages & High Clinician Turnover Drives Demand

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Staffing Market By Type, By End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare staffing market is envisioned to garner $89,763.9 million by 2031, growing from $40,080 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031.



The rise in significant need for healthcare staffing providers has been produced by severe labor supply and demand imbalances, increased clinician turnover, and increased healthcare usage.

Hospitals continue to face severe staffing shortages even with the impact of COVID-19. For instance, according to Quartz, 24% of American hospitals reported a severe staffing shortage in January 2021, underscoring the necessity for a quick expansion of the healthcare staffing market. All these factors are estimated to drive market growth and demand during the forecast period.



The working of healthcare staff is stressful as hours are long, and spare time is scarce. It might be difficult to maintain a balance between time spent with patients and time spent on other work. For many healthcare professionals, long hours are normal as in reality the average American employed in the healthcare industry works about 16 more hours per week than the typical American worker. Such factors are estimated to limit the market growth during the forecast period.



Investors find the healthcare staffing industry to be very appealing because they may use their resources and strategic knowledge to assemble the highly competitive decentralized industry. Strategic groupings and private equity firms both see expanding healthcare staffing companies as promising investment targets. Scaling up operations gives businesses a competitive edge, enabling them to take advantage of growing brand recognition, more effective recruiting Strategies, technological advancements, and a wider range of service offerings. These factors are driving the global demand for healthcare staffing market share.





Key Market Segments

By Type

Allied Healthcare Staffing

Per Diem Nurse Staffing

Travel Nursing

Locum Tenens Staffing

By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Clients

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Insights



On the basis of type, the allied healthcare staffing segment had a dominating market share in 2021 and locum tenens is the fastest growing segment.



On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment had a dominating market share in 2021.



On the basis of region, North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2021.



