Audiological Devices Global Market Report 2023: Next-Generation Hearing Aids to Extend Functionality beyond Hearing

Global Audiological Devices Market to Reach $21.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Audiological Devices estimated at US$11.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Hearing Aids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.7% CAGR and reach US$14.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cochlear Implants segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR



The Audiological Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.



Looking Ahead to 2023



The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth.

Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.





Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Audiology Devices - A Review

Recent Market Activity

Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Outlook

Hearing Aids Market Review

Cochlear Implants - The Fastest Growing Product Segment

Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors

Emerging Markets - Underpenetrated with Immense Growth Potential

Overcoming Social Stigma - Critical to Boost Penetration

Hearing Loss - Global Landscape

A Snapshot of Global Hearing Loss Statistics

Rising Prevalence of Age-Related Hearing Loss

Increasing Hearing Impairment among Younger Population

Audiological Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations Drive Penetration of Hearing Aids

Next-Generation Hearing Aids to Extend Functionality beyond Hearing

Wearables/Hearables - An Emerging Alternative

PSAPs Draw Attention

Smart Glasses - Heralding a New Revolution

RIC/RITE Hearing Aids Gain Share

Hearing Aid Suppliers Eye Rechargeable Batteries

Market Ramps Up Miniaturization

Digital Technology Takes Precedence

Binaural Fittings Market to Grow

Consumers Demand More Value-Added Features

Customization - The Driving Force behind Product Specialization

Growing Need to Curb Healthcare Costs to Spur Demand for Audiology Devices

E-Commerce Boom to Buoy Growth in Hearing Aids Market

Hearing Aids and the World of Connectivity

Exciting Possibilities Afforded by Hearing Aid Compatible Smartphones

Mobile Hearing Apps Ecosystem Continues to Expand

Disposable Hearing Aids

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



