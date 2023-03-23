English Danish

23 March 2023

Company Announcement number 22/2023



Auctions of mortgage covered bonds for the refinancing of FlexKort®, RD Cibor6® and RD Euribor3®





Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on SDRO’s for the refinancing of FlexKort®, RD Cibor6® and RD Euribor3® as of 1 July 2023. The auctions will be held on 24 - 25 May 2023.

Realkredit Danmark will open two new mortgage covered bonds (SDRO’s) to put on the auctions for the refinancing of RD Cibor6® and RD Euribor3®, respectively. The underlying bond to RD Cibor6® will be used for new loan offers at a later stage whereas the underlying bond to RD Euribor3® will be used for new loan offers immediately after the refinancing has taken place.



At the auctions, investors make their bids on the spread to CIBOR 6M and EURIBOR 3M. Regarding FlexKort®, investors make their bids on the price of DK0004626322.



The characteristics of the new bonds are listed in the appendix. The final terms will be published by announcement of prospectus as soon as they are available.



Further, the terms and conditions as well as the preliminary amount of bonds to be refinanced are set out in the appendix.



The final amounts to be auctioned will be announced early May.







Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.

