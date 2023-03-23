Saudi Arabia Data Center (Existing & Upcoming) Portfolio Report 2023 Featuring Detecon Al Saudia, GO Telecom , Gulf Data Hub, Mobily, NourNet, & Saudi Telecom Company.

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database covers the Saudi Arabia data center market portfolio analysis

Saudi Arabia receives data center investments from both colocation operators and enterprise data centers, building their own facilities and colocating workloads. This unique proposition puts the country in a strong position to enjoy significant growth in the coming years

Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST), a Joint Venture (JV) between Quantum Switch, a UK-based data center firm, and Tamasuk, the Saudi Arabia-based infrastructure company, signed a deal with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) to develop new data centers across the country with power capacity of around 300 MW by 2026.

About geography, Jeddah and Riyadh contributes more than 50% of the existing white floor area in the Saudi Arabia Data Center Market.

In the Saudi Arabia Data Center Market, Mobily and Saudi Telecom Company covers more than 75% of the rack capacity in the market.

Key Market Highlights:

Detailed Analysis of 21 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 32 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Al Ahsa, Al Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina and Riyadh.

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing I. Quarter Rack (1/4) II. Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) III. Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (21 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (MG2 or ITCC Data Center)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (32 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd

GO Telecom (Etihad Atheeb Telecom Company)

Gulf Data Hub

Mobily

NourNet

Saudi Telecom Company.

TARGET AUDIENCE



1. Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

2. Data center Construction Contractors

3. Data center Infrastructure Providers

4. New Entrants

5. Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

6. Corporate and Governments Agencies



Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing Vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing

8. Explore the Publisher's Comprehensive Portfolio



