Deck Commerce Automates the Return Process for Direct-to-Consumer Retailers, Helping Save Thousands of Hours

St. Louis, MO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deck Commerce, a leading order management system for direct-to-consumer retailers, automates the returns process saving retailers thousands of hours. The Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to automate and coordinate the returns process, speeding the returns process, optimizing reverse logistics, and increasing customer satisfaction.

One footwear brand says, "Deck Commerce saved us over 7,000 hours of labor by automating our returns process. Now our team can focus on providing excellent shopping experiences to our customers."

“This is an ecommerce retailer of high quality, comfort men’s, women’s, and children’s shoes,” said Chris Deck, Founder and CEO of Deck Commerce. “What took the company ten minutes per transaction now takes no time with the Deck Commerce OMS, saving approximately over $116K in manual labor savings.”

Retailers can see how much savings they could expect with this free Order Management ROI Calculator.

With the Deck Commerce OMS, direct-to-consumer retailers can:

Automate returns and manage refunds and credits

Allow customers to self-initiate their return

Facilitate omnichannel returns, such as buy online, return in store (BORIS)

Create return management authorization forms and shipping labels

Track return reasons and applicable restocking fees

The Deck Commerce OMS features prebuilt return management integrations and APIs, so processes run smoothly. Customer communications are triggered throughout the returns process to keep customers informed about their return for a better customer experience. Returns can be initiated anywhere – store, online, or through the customer service team.

"By automating the returns process, ecommerce retailers can enjoy labor savings in customer service and accounting while increasing the sales volume," adds Deck. “With the Deck Commerce OMS, returns can be an opportunity for retailers to offer customers innovative options to return orders and to cross-sell other inventory.”

Retailers can see these return management features in action at Shoptalk in Las Vegas between March 26-29. Visit Deck Commerce at booth #1745.

Stay up to date with Deck Commerce on LinkedIn.

About Deck Commerce

Deck Commerce is the leading order management system (OMS) for retailers like New Balance, NETGEAR, and Build-A-Bear. The highly flexible, feature-rich platform automates inventory, transactions, fulfillment, and return workflows – giving retailers the power and efficiency to grow globally and across channels. Deck Commerce OMS enables retailers to curate memorable experiences that turn every customer into their best customer. To learn more, visit deckcommerce.com.

Attachment