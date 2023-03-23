CGS Honored as an IAOP Top 100 Global Outsourcing Company in 2023

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and global outsourcing services, announced today that it has been named to the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100® by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals® (IAOP®) for the seventh consecutive year.



The IAOP is the global standard-setting organization and advocate for the outsourcing profession, recognizing companies that provide the highest quality of service, innovation, and customer satisfaction in the outsourcing industry. The Top 100 list is based on rigorous independent research, analyzing companies’ performance in four key categories: size and growth, customer references, awards and certifications, and programs for innovation.

“In a year when service providers and advisors navigated new – or more intensified – challenges and disruption, the 2023 Global Outsourcing 100 demonstrated that they could and did rise to the occasion,” said IAOP’s CEO, Debi Hamill. “We are especially proud of these organizations that strived to excel, innovate, and pave the way in unprecedented times. Congratulations to CGS on being included among the very best in the world.”

The CGS Difference: Global Reach, Local Expertise, Personal Touch

With optimized call center resources to serve global clients, CGS offers a unique hybrid approach through advanced technology, automation and live agents in its contact centers located in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Its AI-enriched chatbot, RPA technologies and augmented reality service tools complement the customer support services provided by thousands of multilingual call center agents. CGS supports many of the world's industry-leading global brands from retail, hospitality, financial services, healthcare, technology and telecom. CGS’s innovative, scalable and flexible business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer experience solutions include technical and customer support, tele sales, and back-office support, offered in more than 30 languages.

“Being recognized, for the seventh year in a row, as a Top 100 Global Outsourcing Company by the IAOP is a testament to our incredible team of global agents – who deliver seamless, branded customer experience support solutions to our customers across the globe,” said Steve Petruk, President of Global Outsourcing division, CGS. “We continue to see increased demand from world-class brands for high quality outsourcing services – not only to enable them to adapt more quickly to market and customer demands, manage resources more efficiently and optimize productivity – but most importantly to ensure their customers receive the help they need when they need it.”

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit www.IAOP.org.

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies, and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients’ complex, multi-dimensional needs, and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

