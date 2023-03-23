BrewBilt Brewing Launches Online Beer Sales to Eager Craft Consumers

GRASS VALLEY, CA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTCPINK: BRBL) announces that the Company has added online sales of their craft beers in conjunction with their large retail contracts with Albertsons/Safeway and Grocery Outlet.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, “The business efficiency of e-commerce is being realized by the beer industry. We are supporting these revenues with an effective social media marketing strategy for BrewBilt’s direct-to-consumer (DtC) sales push. According to a report by Sovos ShipCompliant, in partnership with the Brewers Association, among regular craft beer drinkers who would like to purchase beer DtC, 92% say if they could do so, they would make these purchases once a month or more. In addition, 67% of regular craft beer drinkers aspire to have beer shipped directly to their homes in 2022. Online sales in the US have grown more than 500 percent since 2019, and large companies such as Drizly expects 20 percent of off-premise beer purchases to be transacted online over the next five years. BrewBilt’s craft beer is expected to represent a portion of the growth segment of the craft beer industry over the next five years. From Seattle to Miami microbreweries are revitalizing and reinventing beer sales as we know it, and industry experts expect the craft beer trend to continue to grow in relevance in the coming years.”

Jef Lewis further stated, “As we finalize our franchise hospitality contract, the Company is on target to file the audited financials for the year-end of December 31, 2022. Our sales growth rate has increased more than 330% since we started production in July 2022. We have 154 active customers with a customer retention rate of 80%.

On-premise (bar/restaurant) and off-premise (grocery/retail) account sales are neck in neck, and we continue a linear growth trajectory as we gain more acceptances from eCommerce, retail, and draft customers.”

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own line of premium craft beers. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans who use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

