BioAdaptives Announces Signing of Letter of Intent With World Wellness, LLC for the Launching of Weight Management System Including an AI Supported Body Composition Measuring App and New Health Products

FIT YOUR OUTFIT (FYO) the App That Scientifically Measures and Tracks Body Composition With a Single Photo From Your Smartphone

LAS VEGAS, NV, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTCMkts: BDPT) announced today the signing of a Letter of Intent with World Wellness, LLC for a comprehensive weight management system that includes the patented FIT YOUR OUTFIT (FYO) app that utilized AI to scientifically measures body composition with a single photo from a smartphone with outstanding concordance and accuracy compared to the gold standard reference DXA. The collaboration is also intended to include the introduction of new health products for weight management, health, wellness and fitness.



Edward Jacobs, M.D.,CEO BioAdaptives, Inc., comments, “We are very pleased to be working with Dr. David Allen in this new collaboration. Dr. Allen is considered one of the leading wellness educators and researchers of unique proprietary products in the nutrition industry and digital health marketplace. His company has more than 30 years of experience developing and marketing wellness products in North America, Europe, and Asia. We are excited to participate in this global body composition analyzer market and weight loss app market projected to grow to US$1.4 billion in 2027 and to US$2.6 billion by 2030 respectively.”

Dr. David Allen said, “We are very excited about bringing this AI based technology to the market with BioAdaptives, Inc. Medical research has shown for years that body fat percentage is a better measure of overall health than just weight or body mass index (BMI) alone, but the tools that measure body fat percentage can be expensive or difficult to access. FIT YOUR OUTFIT (FYO) App lets users measure their own body fat percentage at home and the measurement is as accurate as methods a doctor would use.

The FIT YOUR OUTFIT (FYO) technology is probably the most innovative method for digitally determining body composition today. FYO is a worldwide available unique tool that determines body composition in a few minutes based on a single picture taken with a smartphone or any digital camera. Our proprietary and exclusive pixel sizing and counting method produce single color and real dimension silhouettes. The FYO invention is covered by International US and EU granted patents.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, anti-viral activity and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best world-wide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™, PluriPain®, SleepEZ™, MindnMemory™ and Cell Rejuven™ for humans and Canine Regen All In One™, Equine All-in-One™ and Equine All In One Plus™ for dogs and horses.

BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

About World Wellness, LLC

World Wellness LLC was founded by David and Barbara Allen. The founding principle of World Wellness is that the future of wellness and human health will be based on the integration of the principles of ancient and modern botanical healing systems and the latest scientific advances in biotech, nanotech, cognitive brain-science, stem cell research, information technology and artificial intelligence. World Wellness has over 30 years of developing and marketing wellness products in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:

Investor Relations

BioAdaptives, Inc.

(702) 659-8829

info@bioadaptives.com