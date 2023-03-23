Stifel Announces Significant Expansion of Venture Banking Business

ST. LOUIS, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced a significant expansion of its business serving growth companies in the venture community through the addition of three key partners formerly with Silicon Valley Bank, (“SVB”). Jake Moseley, Matt Trotter, and Ted Wilson all join Stifel as Managing Directors and will immediately assume leadership roles in Stifel’s Venture Banking Group. They are based in the San Francisco Bay area.



“Adding these talented new partners is yet another example of our commitment to growth companies, venture capital, and the entire innovation ecosystem,” said Stifel Chairman and CEO Ron Kruszewski. “Jake, Matt, and Ted represent the best in banking and we are thrilled to have them at Stifel.”

Messrs. Moseley, Trotter, and Wilson will join Stifel veterans Brad Ellis and Nat Stone as members of a five-person operating committee dedicated to delivering commercial banking and lending solutions to help clients succeed and scale across all business sectors. In addition to venture banking, Stifel also provides fund banking, sponsor finance, securities-based lending, treasury, wealth management, and investment banking across equity and debt products.

“We believe that Stifel is the best place for us to continue our mission of providing best-in-class financial services to entrepreneurs and their investors,” said Messrs. Moseley, Trotter, and Wilson, in a joint statement.

Jake Moseley brings to Stifel 20 years of experience working with technology, life science, cleantech, private equity, and venture capital clients. Most recently, he was Head of Relationship Management Technology Banking at SVB. In that role, he was responsible for leading the relationships with SVB’s core constituency of venture-backed and independent U.S. technology companies.

Prior to joining Stifel, Matt Trotter was a Senior Market Manager and Head of Frontier Technologies and Climate Technology and Sustainability at SVB. In this position, he focused on building products to support the evolving business models and capital-expenditure needs for companies creating disruptive technologies in the transportation, industrials, aerospace, energy, agriculture, food, and hardware infrastructure sectors.

Ted Wilson has deep experience in helping financial services and venture capital firms scale their businesses and joins from SVB, where he was Head of Enterprise Software. In that role, Wilson focused on relationship management, debt financing, banking solutions, and making impactful connections for entrepreneurs and investors.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Media Contact

Neil Shapiro, +1 (212) 271-3447

shapiron@stifel.com

Investor Relations Contact

Joel Jeffrey, +1 (212) 271-3610

investorrelations@stifel.com