Cardiometabolic Health Congress to Present at the National Lipid Association 2023 Scientific Sessions

Boca Raton, FL, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a leader in the field of research-based cardiorenal metabolic health education, CMHC is proud to partner with like-minded organizations such as the National Lipid Association (NLA), which offers its education-focused agenda to a wide number of lipid specialists representing all areas of the U.S. The NLA 2023 Scientific Sessions center on optimizing lipid management in complex patients, the clinical trial landscape, statin intolerance, lipid-lowering drug interactions, and other topics relevant to lipid specialists.

This year, CMHC has been selected to present at the NLA 2023 Scientific Sessions on educational outcomes from a CME activity highlighting the improvement in clinician knowledge and competence about treatment choices for lowering LDL-C after myocardial infarction (MI). Co-author and CMHC senior clinical manager Neha Agarwal, PhD, will present the original abstract live from the Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center on June 1-4, 2023.

The poster abstract will detail findings from an original CME program designed to inform clinicians about lipid management in patients with a recent MI. Course topics included an overview of suboptimal LDL-C goal achievement and intensification of therapy in these patients as identified by real-world evidence (RWE), as well as current guidelines and targets. Expert insights on the clinical application of statin and nonstatin therapies and information about new and emerging strategies for patient selection were also included in the activity.

"It's fantastic to continue to have opportunities to showcase the results of our educational initiatives, especially those that are successful and demonstrate improved knowledge and competence. These impressive results will hopefully lead to better patient outcomes," commented Amanda Jamrogiewicz, CHCP, general manager of CMHC and a co-author of the abstract. Shpetim Karandrea PhD, CMHC's scientific director, lent his expertise in statistical analysis and study design as the abstract's third co-author.

Lipid management is just one facet of the complex field of cardiorenal metabolic health, a fast-growing and increasingly relevant field of medicine and clinical study. Cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, lifestyle, chronic kidney disease (CKD), nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are other important disease considerations covered by CMHC's catalog of in-person, live, virtual, and enduring educational offerings. Visit cardiometabolichealth.org to learn more.

Organizations interested in partnering with CMHC may contact info@cardiometabolichealth.org for more information.

The medical community urgently seeks to understand cardiorenal and cardiometabolic risk factors and diseases, which now affect an estimated 47 million people in the U.S. Education from CMHC is designed for practicing clinicians, students, and patients interested in translating cutting-edge medical research into practical clinical strategies to prevent, delay, diagnose, treat, and manage the entire spectrum of these disorders.