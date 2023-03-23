XEALTH CEO MIKE MCSHERRY SPEAKING AT ViVE 2023, SHOWCASING THE BUSINESS CASE FOR DATA EXCHANGE

NASHVILLE, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, today announced that Co-founder and CEO Mike McSherry will be speaking at the ViVE conference. ViVE, which bills itself as the industry's curated event experience for senior digital health leaders focusing on the business of healthcare systems, will be held March 26-29 in Nashville.

Details on the Sessions:

Title: You Will Never Break the Data Chain

Panelists:

Moderator: Taha Jangda, managing director, Ascension Ventures

Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder, Xealth

Dr. Ries Robinson, CEO, Graphite Health

Dr. Julia Adler-Milstein, professor, UCSF

Erica Galvez, CEO, Manifest MedEx

When: Monday, March 27, 3:15 – 4:00pm

Location: Pop stage, Show floor

“Healthcare is past the point of figuring out how to collect data and now needs to make sense of it,” said Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth. “A proliferation of point solutions, including apps, RPM, EHRs and patient portals, all gather information, while struggling to share it meaningfully. Xealth works with leading health systems to bring these tools into clinician workflows, making them, and the data they offer, more accessible, accelerating the benefits to patients, providers and the organization.”

Xealth has sent more than 12 million digital assets and tools to nearly 4 million patients across many of the largest U.S. health systems.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Advocate Aurora Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.