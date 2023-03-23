New Zealand Data Center Portfolio Report 2023: Current IT Load Capacity (2022) & Future Capacity Additions (2023-2025) for 35 Existing & 6 Upcoming

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This database covers the New Zealand data center market portfolio analysis

Existing New Zealand data center capacity to double during 2022-2024, owing to the entry of hyperscale cloud providers in the market.

New Zealand is witnessing an increase in investment from colocation providers and new entrants such as DCI Data Centers, DataGrid, T4 Group and others.

New Zealand has several free trade zones that are witnessing data center development. The country offers reliable connectivity, skilled workforce availability, and free trade zones. GEODIS' Free Trade Area provides tax incentives, end-to-end integrated solutions, and supply chain optimization.

Regarding geography, Auckland and Hamilton contribute to more than 80% of the existing IT Load capacity in the New Zealand Data Center Market.

In the New Zealand Data Center Market, the top 3 operators CDC Data Centres, Datacom Group Ltd and Spark Digital have contributed to more than 70% of the existing rack capacity in the market.

Key Market Highlights:

Detailed Analysis of 35 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 6 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, Palmerston North, and others.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2022)

Future capacity additions (2023-2025)

Retail Colocation Pricing I. Quarter Rack (1/4) II. Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) III. Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (35 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Silverdale 1 or Hobsonville 1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (5 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

INVESTORS/OPERATORS COVERED

Advantage Computers

Caduceus Systems

CDC Data Centres

Chorus

Computer Concepts Limited (CCL)

Data Centre 220

Data Vault

Datacom Group Ltd

Enable Networks

IBM

Localhost

Plan B Limited

Spark Digital

Umbrellar

Vector Fibre

Vocus.

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

