Safety Sensors Market Forecasts Report 2022: A Global $4.866 Billion Market by 2027 with Increasing Worker Safety at the Forefront of Growth

The safety sensors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.03% during the forecast period to reach US$4.866 billion by 2027, from US$3.689 billion in 2020.



The growth in the market is due to an increase in chemical and machine industries, increasing health concerns, and safety at the workplace for workers.



Globally, many people have engaged in industrial work, especially in capital-intensive countries. Industries consist of sharp-edged machines, and handling hazardous substances in chemical industries particularly working in an environment of nitrogen dioxide proves fatal for the workers' health.

According to International Labour Organization, 2.3 million women and men engaged in industrial work die every year and suffer from accidents. Some major industries for example baggage handling equipment in airports, particularly conveyor belts caused many deaths. Many workers have wearable sensors that prevent them from accidents. The wearable safety sensors enable workers to monitor occupational heat stress.

Gas detectors are used widely in flammable industries where line breaking, cleaning, welding, spraying, spreading and coating of articles, manufacture and mixing of flammable gases, combustion of gas or oil and heat treatment furnaces. Flammable gas detectors trigger alarms when a specified concentration of gas or vapour is released in the industry.

This helps in providing early warning to workers. Computer Vision Safety Sensors are used in hazardous industries that are capable of accurate monitoring and automatic monitoring to prevent workplace accidents. Another application of safety sensors is a proximity sensor that uses proximity for avoiding equipment strikes in industries.



However, the safety sensor market is faced with some drawbacks. Industrial gas sensors or electrochemical sensors can detect only certain temperatures and sometimes only certain gases in the industrial atmosphere which are not favourable for workers' health and safety.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold a higher share in the safety sensors market.



North America has the highest market share in the safety sensors market as it has big companies engaged in the manufacturing, production and distribution operation, for instance, Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Raytek corporation and others.

The growth in the safety sensor market is primarily due to an increase in industrial work and emerging safety concerns for workers at the workplace. As per the Bureau of Labour Statistics 4764 fatal occupational injuries were recorded in 2020 most of them attributed to transformational incidents and exposure to harmful substances.

The most commonly used safety sensor devices used in the USA are Light Curtain Safety Devices that protected activities related to machine motion, Safety Edge Profiles for working in industries, gas detectors to work in flammable and welding industries and smart wearable devices to monitor workers' health condition, occupational heat and fatigue level.

It was found that the use of safety sensors increased during the COVID-19 pandemic with people using wearable devices such as smartwatches, Google Fit, and Apple HealthKit to detect infection or symptoms.



COVID-19 Insights



COVID-19 had a significant impact on the safety sensors market. Safety Sensors were used during the COVID-19 pandemic to detect illness or infection rates. Additionally, the sensors provided early warning signals for COVID-19 activity in a physiological environment. The sensors detected oxygen levels and provided preventive measures to be taken during a pandemic.

Ear sensors were also used during the pandemic that required and recorded body temperature, heart rate, respiration rate and oxygen level. As a result, the risk of spreading the virus was to be reduced as patients could treat themselves with proper medication beforehand.

The ear and wearable sensors were even used for patients already diagnosed with COVID-19 which helped doctors to monitor their health performance whilst the patient is kept in isolation.

Key Development

Pepperl+Fuchs expanded its factory automation portfolio and acquired the USi Ultrasonic safety sensor from Mayser GmbH & Coo, KG - a renowned supplier of products and services associated with safety engineering, in November 2020. This acquisition expanded the Pepperl+Fuchs portfolio and utilized the expertise of ultrasonic sensors to provide safety solutions to customers.

Baumer Ltd launched new sensors and drives in February 2022 at the Drives and Controls Show. The new model EB200E Programmable Incremental Encoder is a smart and cost-effective sensor with IO-link that records different measured values with a long-term solution that works in dirt, dust and fibres too.

