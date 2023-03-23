Tissue Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $8.52 Billion by 2029 at a 7.4% CAGR

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Diagnostics Market by Product Type, Technology, Cancer Type, and End user - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The tissue diagnostics market is projected to reach $8.52 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2029.



Based on product type, in 2022, the consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The key factors attributing to the large market share of this segment are the repetitive need for consumables and technological advances in developing novel consumables.

For instance, in May 2022, Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands) launched its therascreen EGFR Plus RGQ PCR Kit, a new in-vitro diagnostic test for sensitive EGFR mutation analysis. It detects all the currently known activating and resistance EGFR mutations.



Based on technology, in 2022, the immunohistochemistry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Immunohistochemistry provides variations between different types of tumors over conventional enzyme staining techniques; thus, the adoption of IHC for conducting immunodiagnostics tests and point-of-care diagnostic tests for tissue diagnostics is high. This contributes to the large market share of this segment.



Based on application, the tissue diagnostics market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal and gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, lymphatic cancer, and others. In 2022, the breast cancer segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of breast cancer and the presence of several research and screening programs. For instance, in October 2021, The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) announced USD 47.5 million in funding to support breast cancer research during 2021-22.



Based on end user, in 2022, the hospitals and reference laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The rising prevalence of cancer globally and the subsequent high inflow of patients to hospitals and reference laboratories support the large market share of this segment.



Scope of the Report:

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Product Type

Consumables

Antibodies

Kits

Reagents

Instruments

Slide Staining Systems

Slide Scanners

Tissue Processors

Other Instruments

- Global Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Technology

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In-situ Hybridization (ISH)

Digital Pathology

H&E Slide Staining

Other Technologies

- Global Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Application

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal and Gastrointestinal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lymphatic Cancer

Other Applications

- Global Tissue Diagnostics Market, by End User

Hospitals and Reference Laboratories

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organization

Global Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights



5. Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Product Type



6. Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Technique



7. Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Application



8. Tissue Diagnostics Market, by End User



9. Tissue Diagnostics Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles



12. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC) (Germany)

Sakura Finetek Japan Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Abcam plc (U.K.)

Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Cell Signaling Technology Inc. (U.S.)

Bio-Genex Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

Bio SB Inc (U.S.)

3DHISTECH Ltd. (Hungary)

HOLOGIC Inc. (U.S.).

