The Global Fiber Management Systems Market size is expected to reach $6.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period

It keeps track of all system characteristics and actions, including schematic layout, asset placements, mechanical/fusion splice points, and more. The generation and dissemination of cable capacity reports, the estimation of total cable lengths, the recording of fiber cable locations, splicing records, the confirmation of the existence of black fiber cables, and the investigation of fiber breakage are some of its uses.



Nowadays, a typical Fiber Network Management System (FNMS) can compile all that data into a location-aware relational database with a user-friendly front-end map, simplifying several operations that formerly required several mouse clicks. Finding the path, a fiber takes across a network is now easy and instructive. The software known as the FNMS serves as the command center for the network’s resources, particularly the fiber. The FNMS is the most crucial system a network operator will invest in since fiber is the most critical asset a fiber network operator possesses.



Cable routing pathways make up the initial part of fiber cable management. The poor routing of fibers by technicians is one of the main reasons for bend radius violations. Hence this aspect is connected to the minimum bending radius of fiber cable. Routing paths need to be well-defined and simple to follow. These routes must be planned so the technician can only correctly route the wires. A fiber network that is difficult to administer results from leaving cable routing to the technician’s creativity.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic has caused a rise in interest in work-from-home jobs and online learning programs. This significant increase has sped up the implementation of 5G and internet connectivity infrastructure. Telecom companies globally will start investing significantly in developing 5G communication infrastructure in 2022 to fulfill the rising demand for high bandwidth and reliability. Fiber optics are the cornerstone of the 5G communication infrastructure. The increasing use of 5G infrastructure will open up new, rapidly expanding business opportunities for fiber optics manufacturers after the pandemic. This will also surge the demand for fiber management services market growth.



Market Growth Factors



Growing internet traffic



Streaming media is another significant source of Internet traffic. Users may access video and audio content on demand from websites, generally on low-bitrate streams that won’t likely slow down a home Internet connection. The entire bandwidth demand, however, might cause problems for businesses in large organizations where dozens or even hundreds of users may utilize these services concurrently. One may control this traffic by blocking access to certain services or reducing their capacity at the firewall. The growing number of smartphone users and the factors mentioned above are expected to increase internet traffic globally, which will increase the need for uninterrupted high-speed internet connection, which can be attained by fiber management systems, thereby boosting the market growth.



The rapidly growing use of IoT



Inventory management and tracking are made simple by IoT, which also facilitates inventory management. Integrating IoT software and hardware in storage facilities such as warehouses makes this viable. Employees may concentrate on cognitively demanding jobs because IoT handles inventory management. With the help of blockchain apps that use smart contracts to speed up the process, many businesses are transitioning to a decentralized way of tracking management. The increased IoT usage will surge the demand for high-speed data, which in turn will drive the demand for the fiber management systems market’s growth.



Market Restraining Factors



The difficulty with wired communication networks



As problems with a wired network can’t be easily fixed by software, maintaining one might be challenging. The IT crew must first identify which cables, routers, or other equipment are causing the problems before they can start fixing problems with a wired network. The truth is that wired networks require wires, and as a business adds more devices, they also need more connections. Without adequate cable management, companies can find themselves in an office overrun by cords, which, if improperly installed, could even pose a safety risk. A wired connection’s difficulty may restrict its utilization and thereby hinder the growth of the fiber management systems market.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the fiber management systems market is segmented into fiber cassette, fiber optic boxes and others. The fiber optic boxes segment held the highest revenue share in the fiber management systems market in 2021. This is due to an increase in data traffic and bandwidth demand. The growth in popularity of smart and connected gadgets, the rollout of fiber optic networks by telecom service providers, and the rise in internet users all contribute to the segment’s growth. Fiber optic boxes are management items with a box shape used to distribute and safeguard optical fiber cables.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the fiber management systems market is divided into telecommunications, public sector, power utilities, healthcare, industrial automation and others. The power utilities segment procured a significant revenue share in the fiber management systems market in 2021. This is because several power utility firms have put fiber-optic communication networks in place to monitor their power grid systems. One of the most popular cable technologies power companies utilize is an optical ground wire (OPT-GW). The utility firm will improve efficiency by networking operation centers, power-generating plants, and substations via a fiber optic infrastructure. These characteristics will boost the segment’s growth in the forecasted period.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the fiber management systems market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region generated the highest revenue share in the fiber management systems market in 2021. This is due to the increased investment by regional governments in deploying and developing smart infrastructure solutions in both the private and public sectors. Also, there is a sharp increase in investment by major companies and governmental organizations to support the telecommunications industries. The increasing investments and smart infrastructure development are expected to surge the market expansion in the projected period.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; 3M Company and Eaton Corporation PLC are the forerunners in the Fiber Management Systems Market. Companies such as Molex, LLC (Koch Industries, Inc.), Corning Incorporated and HUBER+SUHNER AG are some of the key innovators in Fiber Management Systems Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Eaton Corporation PLC, Corning Incorporated, Belden, Inc., HUBER+SUHNER AG, Molex, LLC (Koch Industries, Inc.), Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, RackOm System, Santron Electronics, and Panduit Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Fiber Management Systems Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements:



Jun-2022: Eaton Corporation Plc came into collaboration with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. Under this collaboration, Eaton would boost applications of its EnergyAware uninterruptible power system (UPS) technology in key divisions globally. Additionally, the collaboration is designed to address primary industry advancements consisting of sustainability, energy transition, and digital transformation.



May-2022: Phoenix Contact signed an agreement with TE Connectivity, an American Swiss-domiciled technology company that designs and manufactures connectors and sensors for several industries. Through this agreement, both companies would bring together their specialization in connectivity with the shared goal of driving market adoption of SPE in the industrial space, showing assistance for the IEC 63171-7 standard.



Product launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2022: Molex released the External Laser Source Interconnect System, a complete system of cage, optical and electrical connectors. The ELSIS would provide engineers with a head start on development and testing.



Dec-2021: Phoenix rolled out new PCB-to-Cable connectors. These connectors are aimed to serve applications related to signal, data, and power connection. Moreover, the size of the latest connectors ranges from 2.5 mm to 20 mm pitch along with ratings up to 232A, 1000V.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Oct-2022: HUBER+SUHNER took over Phoenix Dynamics Ltd, a supplier of customized, assembled cable solutions, electromechanical assemblies, etc in Europe and North America. This acquisition would support HUBER+SUHNER’s plans to broaden component sales with comprehensive and customized solutions.



Jan-2022: Eaton Corporation Plc announced the acquisition of Royal Power Solutions, a manufacturer of high-precision electrical connectivity components used in electric vehicles. Through this acquisition, Eaton would improve to benefit secular growth trends in eMobility, ace, and electrical businesses.



Dec-2021: Molex LLC completed the acquisition of core technology and intellectual property (IP) from Keyssa Inc, a global leader in high-speed contactless connectors. Through this acquisition, Molex would boost its plan to broaden and extend its micro connector suite with highly flexible, device-to-device applications and cable-free connectors.



Mar-2021: Eaton Corporation Plc completed the acquisition of Tripp Lite, an American manufacturer of power protection and connecting electrical devices. Through this acquisition, the addition of Tripp Lite’s complementary product suite would improve the breadth of its edge computing and distributed IT product suite and broaden Eaton’s single-phase UPS business.



Geographical Expansions:



Sep-2022: Corning Inc expanded its business to Mszczonów, Poland. The new optical fiber manufacturing facility would aim to fulfill the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity in the European Union and neighboring regions. Through this geographic expansion, the company would increase its local supply and manufacturing to fulfill the demand in international markets.



Aug-2022: Corning Incorporated opened a new cable manufacturing facility in Gilbert, Arizona by broadening its manufacturing ability for optical cable on a long-term relationship with AT&T. This new manufacturing plant would offer additional optical cable capability to fulfill the need the industry is seeing for fast and better connectivity.



