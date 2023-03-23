Europe Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market Analysis Report 2022: Improvement and Modification of Characteristics in Food Proteins and Lower Feed Costs for Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Application (Detergents, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Textiles & Leather), By Product(Microbial Product, Plant Product, and Animal Product) By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market should witness market growth of 6.0% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

The Germany market dominated the Europe Protein Hydrolysis Enzymes Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $204.1 million by 2028. The UK market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The France market would exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during (2022-2028).



The most widely utilized protein hydrolysis methods in industry, which mimic the hydrolytic process, include protease enzymes like pancreatic protease. Numerous end-use industries, including food, detergents, photography, animal feed, medicines, and textiles, use these enzymes. Over the forecast period, the industry is expected to be driven by increasing usage of protease enzymes due to a variety of benefits they provide, including the hydrolysis of protein peptides into amino acids.



Demand is expected to be driven in the near future by the improvement and modification of characteristics in food proteins as well as lower feed costs for protein hydrolysis enzymes. It is projected that increased product utilization in reducing nitrogen content and phosphorus pollution will positively affect industrial growth.



Based on R&D spending and the number of patent applications, Germany is one of the top places for clinical trials worldwide and the European center for pharmaceutical innovation. Many German organizations have also joined international efforts to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, building on these competencies.

Germany, the most populated nation in Europe, provides great opportunities and a favorable investment climate for pharmaceutical businesses looking to develop globally. Germany benefits from good infrastructure and a highly qualified workforce.



Key Companies Profiled Include

Novozymes A/S

Associated British Foods PLC (Wittington Investments Limited)

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

BASF SE

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Dyadic International, Inc.

Amano Enzyme, Inc.

Biocatalysts Limited (Brain AG)

Scope of the Study

By Source

Plants

Animals

Microorganisms

By Application

Detergents

Pharmaceuticals

Food

Textiles & Leather

Others

By Product

Microbial Product Alkaline Protease Acid Protease Neutral Protease & Others

Plant Product Papain Bromelain & Others Trypsin Pepsin Renin & Others

Animal Product Trypsin Pepsin Renin & Others



By Country

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1guax

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.