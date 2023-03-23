Healthcare Triangle to Participate in ViVE 2023 as Presenter and Sponsor

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCTI), a leading provider of cloud and digital transformation, managed services, and data analytics solutions for the healthcare and life sciences industry, today announced its participation at ViVE 2023, a gathering of the world's leading digital healthcare luminaries from both public and private sectors. The event is being held March 26-29, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Music City Center.



“We look forward to supporting this year’s ViVE event as both a participant and sponsor,” said Roy Sookhoo, Chief Operating Officer of Healthcare Triangle. “At Booth #1125, we will showcase our 360° digital transformation solutions that deliver improved operational efficiency, cost effectiveness, and productivity by serving the cloud, data, care delivery, and operational needs of healthcare providers.

“As part of our sponsorship, we are pleased to host a “Tech Talk” featuring Melissa Hall, Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President, Clinical Affairs at CalvertHealth. A client since 2015, CalvertHealth engaged HCTI to lead its journey to digital transformation, using our HITRUST Certified public cloud-powered Data EHR Resiliency Solution to reduce their disaster RTO by 97%, from 72 hours to under 2 hours. We believe Ms. Hall’s experience will resonate with a broad audience of healthcare leaders, innovators, and administrators.”

In her prepared remarks for the event, Ms. Hall states, “With HCTI’s DRS Resiliency Solution, we migrated our electronic health records recovery site to the Amazon Web Services Cloud. HCTI’s EHR Resiliency Solution not only enhanced resilience but also keeps our data accessible and user-friendly.”

Ms. Hall will speak on Monday, March 27 at 5:10pm on the Tech Talk Stage.

ViVE brings together thousands of senior executives and leaders from across healthcare provider organizations, digital health and security sectors, patient care, startups, investors, payer and insurance organizations, government and solution providers. Building upon its successful launch in 2022, ViVE continues to create a one of a kind industry opportunity for participants to connect with the right people and solutions through curated conversations, an experiential exhibit floor featuring over 450 leading companies, topic-based pavilions, social events, and showstopper entertainment. ViVE 2023 will feature over 200+ speakers, from senior executives at global digital health tech companies to leading venture capital investors and government officials.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. based in Pleasanton, California, reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare providers including hospitals and health systems, payers, and pharma/life sciences organizations in their effort to improve health outcomes. Healthcare Triangle achieved HITRUST Certification for Cloud and Data Platform (CaDP), marketed as CloudEz™ and DataEz™. HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates to our clients the highest standards for data protection and information security. Healthcare Triangle enables the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit www.healthcaretriangle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include our expectations and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate." The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's Prospectus filed with the SEC on October 7, 2021, previous filings, subsequent filings and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that statements and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management undertake no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

Contacts

Media: Michael Campana, michael.c@healthcaretriangle.com

Investors: investors@healthcaretriangle.com