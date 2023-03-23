Resolutions taken by the Annual General Meeting of Sato Corporation

English Finnish

Adoption of financial statements and discharge from liability

On 23 March 2023 the Annual General Meeting of SATO Corporation adopted the company's financial statements for the financial period 1 January - 31 December 2022 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President and CEO from liability for the financial period 2022.

Board of Directors

The number of members of the Board of Directors was confirmed to be six (6).

The Annual General Meeting elected Erik Selin to serve as Chairman of the Board. Members Esa Lager, Tarja Pääkkönen, Sharam Rahi, Johannus (Hans) Spikker and Timo Stenius were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors.

Auditor



Deloitte Oy, the firm of authorized public accountants, was elected as the auditor. Deloitte Oy has notified that APA Aleksi Martamo will serve as the auditor with principal responsibility.



Dividend distribution

The Annual General Meeting resolved that for the financial year 2022 the company will not distribute any dividend.



