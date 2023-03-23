Chris Lutes Awarded Wealth Professional Canada’s Top 50 Wholesalers for 2023

TORONTO, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield is proud to announce our own Chris Lutes has been awarded WPC's Top 50 Wholesalers for 2023. The award is presented to wholesalers who have gone the extra mile, consistently providing value that stands out in the eyes of advisors.



"I am honoured and humbled to be acknowledged by the industry and advisors," says Chris Lutes, Executive Director, Sales of Middlefield. "Ensuring our advisors are provided with the best service and information possible so they can make an informed investment decision has always been my priority."

Lutes started his role at Middlefield in September 2022 with a focus on expanding Middlefield's ETF and mutual fund business. He is a 20+ year industry veteran, successfully partnering with advisors across Ontario through multiple market cycles and has been wholesaling for over 15 years. Before joining Middlefield, Lutes served as District Vice-President of Sales at Mackenzie Investments.

"In this constantly evolving industry, we need to continue to exceed our client's expectations," said Nancy Tham, Managing Director and Head of Sales at Middlefield. "Chris truly understands the issues facing advisors and has been a committed partner to them through various market cycles. By providing value and putting advisors first, trust and loyalty are established which benefits both advisors and the end investor."

About Middlefield

Founded in 1979, Middlefield is a specialist and independent equity income manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Middlefield’s actively managed, award-winning funds are designed to be “investments that work for you” by distributing consistent and high levels of income through various market cycles. Middlefield’s funds span a number of market sectors including real estate, healthcare, innovation, sustainability, infrastructure and energy. Investors can access these strategies in a variety of product types including ETFs, Mutual Funds, Closed-End Funds, Split-Share Funds and Flow-through LPs. To learn more, visit www.middlefield.com.

Media Contact

Joshua Wiggins, 647-288-6206, jwiggins@middlefield.com