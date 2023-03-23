The Global Frozen Yogurt Market size is expected to reach $13.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Frozen Yogurt Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Flavor, By Nature, By Distribution Channel, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435139/?utm_source=GNW

It differs from ice milk and traditional soft serve in that it is typically sourer than ice cream (though tanginess is partly due to the presence of lactic acid in the yogurt), in addition to being lower in fat (mainly because of the use of milk in place of cream).



Milk solids, a sweetener, milk fat, yogurt culture (often Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus), flavorings, and occasionally coloring make up frozen yogurt (natural or artificial). About 0.55 to 6% of yogurt is made up of milk fat, which gives yogurt its richness when added in amounts that are inversely linked to the number of milk solids. About 8–14% of the yogurt volume is made up of milk solids, which provide lactose for proteins and sweetness for creaminess and improved melting resistance.



15–17% of yogurt’s contents are made up of sugar (beet or cane), which also adds sweetness and increases the number of solid ingredients, giving yogurt an improved body and texture. The yogurt is stabilized by gelatin and/or vegetable ingredients (guar gum, carrageenan), which lessen crystallization and raises its melting temperature. Due to this stabilization, the frozen yogurt will remain smooth despite handling or temperature changes. Both dairy and non-dairy products can be used to make frozen yogurt. It is a chilly meal that is frequently eaten as a dessert.



Additionally, frozen yogurt is also made from non-dairy foods like coconut and soy. Depending on the method of manufacturing, it may include sweeteners, flavors, color additives, stabilizers, preservatives, and emulsifiers. Yogurt contains various minerals, including protein, vitamin B-12, calcium, vitamin B-2, potassium, magnesium, and beneficial bacteria for the gastrointestinal tract. The most adaptable type of yogurt is plain or set yogurt, which has approximately 100 -160 calories per cup, depending on the amount of fat. The flavored frozen yogurt options range from plain vanilla with sugar to various fruit-flavored varieties.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Major players improved the composition of their frozen yogurt offerings by combining organic ingredients, attempting to make them cholesterol-free, and introducing vegan variants with no additional additives or preservatives. This also encouraged customers to search for immunity-boosting goods and other fortified products that would provide health benefits. Additionally, the COVID pandemic temporarily boosted the retail yogurt sector, which had been experiencing a modest decline in consumption due to the shutdown of specialty stores as a result of supermarket stockpiling and lockdown measures. In summary, the COVID-19 pandemic positively affected the frozen yogurt market.



Market Growth Factors



Rising influence of online and social media platforms



The majority of people in developing countries like China, Brazil, and Turkey are consuming more frozen yogurt today because of the availability of numerous online selling channels. Additionally, people in other developing nations like Saudi Arabia, India, South Korea, and others are adopting frozen yogurt as a snack or consuming it after lunch or supper because they know its health benefits. Therefore, the huge impact of social media and online sales platforms is propelling the growth of the frozen yogurt market.



Development of new flavors and service models



The emerging trend in the market is the blending of uncommon or distinctive flavors like the tart flavor. Since their release, tart-flavored frozen yogurt desserts have been incredibly popular because of their exceptional taste and minimal sugar content compared to regular yogurt. This is in accordance with the growing consumer demand for healthy foods. Due to all of these developments, customers favor frozen yogurt over other options like ice cream, aiding in the market’s expansion in the coming years.



Market Restraining Factors



Issues regarding labelling violations and availability of counterfeit products



Yogurt product consumption is on the rise, which has also seen a growth in the number of fake and knockoff goods entering the market. Additionally, counterfeiting refers to false branding and the sale of unlicensed goods, which represents a significant issue for legitimate vendors of frozen yogurt. In poor nations with price-sensitive consumers, counterfeit brands are typically common. These subpar goods frequently cause annoyance and safety problems, which in turn cause customers to have bad impressions of them. Thus, it is projected that the growth of fake goods and stringent government regulations will hinder the growth of the market.



Nature Outlook



Based on nature, the frozen yogurt market is categorized into organic and conventional. The organic segment procured a considerable growth rate in the frozen yogurt market in 2021. An increase in consumer preference for organic food goods is responsible for the expansion of the segment. Consumers are more aware of the negative consequences that consuming synthetic chemicals has on their health today, as well as the food that they eat. This has increased market demand for flavored yogurt alternatives made from organic ingredients.



Flavor Outlook



On the basis of flavor, the frozen yogurt market is divided into chocolate, mango, pineapple, strawberry, and others. The chocolate segment acquired the largest revenue share in the frozen yogurt market in 2021. The most popular taste worldwide among customers of all ages is chocolate, which is the most commonly utilized flavor. Due to its vibrant color, distinctive sweetness, and smooth texture, it has become the most popular flavor of yogurt among consumers and hence augments the segment’s growth. Additionally, chocolate is known to contain antioxidants that provide numerous health benefits.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the frozen yogurt market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online stores, and others. The specialty stores segment garnered a remarkable growth rate in the frozen yogurt market in 2021. One of the key sales channels for frozen yogurt is the area of specialty stores. The adoption of the self-serve model would increase this sector’s expansion further. The majority of specialized store chains operated by major players use the self-serve business model. In recent years, numerous frozen yogurt specialty stores have also opened in emerging nations, owing to the increased demand.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the frozen yogurt market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe segment procured the highest revenue share in the frozen yogurt market in 2021. Factors supporting the expansion of the frozen yogurt market in Europe include the expansion of frozen yogurt product distribution channels and growing customer demand for natural and organic frozen yogurt. Additionally, the desire to maintain a healthy lifestyle and the increased awareness of this have increased customer indulgence in frozen yogurt goods in this region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Lactalis Group, General Mills, Inc., Nestle S.A., Saputo, Inc., Britannia Industries Limited (Wadia group), Danone S.A. (Sofina Group), DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Arla Foods, Inc., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., and Menchie’s Group, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Frozen Yogurt Market



Feb-2023: Menchie’s Group, Inc. came into collaboration with HI-CHEW, the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy. Under this collaboration, Menchie’s Group, Inc. would carry back consumer favorite HI-CHEW Raspberry. This flavor is tossed in participating Menchie’s stores nationwide throughout February.



Sep-2022: Lactalis Group expanded its product line by combining Khaas’s yogurt products into its portfolio. Presently, Khaas Dahi and Khaas Halal would be included in the portfolio which would result in Lactalis Group becoming the only national dairy company in ethnic yogurt.



Aug-2022: Menchie’s Group, Inc. came into collaboration with SEGA, a Japanese multinational video game and entertainment company headquartered in Shinagawa, Tokyo. Under this collaboration, Menchie’s Group, Inc. would release a new flavor named Sonic’s Vegan Blue Raspberry Sorbet. Additionally, this fresh flavor would be sold in all Menchie’s locations.



Jun-2022: Britannia Industries Limited would expand its geographic footprints in India by establishing a new dairy plant and another three greenfield units to cope with the increasing demand for dairy products.



May-2022: Lactalis Group took over Jalna, an Australian yogurt company. Through this acquisition, Lactalis Group would be able to extend its yogurt position and portfolio in the Australian dairy market.



Feb-2022: Nestle S.A. unveiled Fruit & Yogurt Smoothie pouches. Nestlé-owned frozen snack brand Outshine revealed this new product which is aimed at both Adults and Children. Additionally, this new yogurt is made with real fruit with non-fat yogurt. Moreover, this new yogurt is available in four exciting flavors, namely, Peach raspberry, Pear vanilla, Blueberry pear, and Strawberry coconut.



Sep-2021: Saputo Inc. took over AmeriQual Group Holdings, LLC., which provides innovative solutions to major branded food companies, food service providers, and retailers. Under this acquisition, Saputo, Inc. took control over Carolina Dairy and Carolina Aseptic businesses previously operated by AmeriQual Group Holdings, LLC. Moreover, this acquisition would lead Saputo, Inc to competently place itself to grab the increasing demand for aseptic Nutritional snacks and Protein beverages.



Aug-2021: Danone S.A. unveiled the new Silk Greek Style Coconutmilk Yogurt Alternatives. This new product is free of artificial sweeteners and dairy and contains 10 grams of plant-based protein. Additionally, this new product line includes four exotic flavors, namely, Blueberry, Vanilla, Lemon, and Strawberry.



Mar-2021: Lactalis Group acquired Ultima Food, a Canadian manufacturer and marketer of yogurt and fresh dairy products, with production facilities in Granby, QC, and Delta, BC. Through this acquisition, Lactalis Group’s investment would result in an effective opportunity in expanding the yogurt category in Canada. Moreover, this acquisition would enable the company to expand its footprint internationally.



Nov-2019: Lactalis Group took over Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy, the U.S. yogurt business of Ehrmann, a Germany-based dairy company. Under this acquisition, Lactalis Group would use Ehrmann’s Vermont and Arizona plants to create and strengthen its star brands, attain topflight service and quality for its private label customers and strengthen the national distribution system as well.



Jul-2019: General Mills, Inc. came into partnership with NextFoods, Inc., Colorado-based probiotics company. Under this partnership, General Mills, Inc. joined hands with GoodBelly Probiotics, a subsidiary of NextFoods, Inc to debut a product line of cereal and lactose-free yogurts. Additionally, the yogurt would come out in Vanilla Bean, Strawberry, Coconut, Wild Berry, and Black Cherry flavors. On the other hand, the cereal would come with one SKU, Peanut Butter Crunch.



Jan-2018: Menchie’s Group, Inc. collaborated with Hormel Foods Corporation (an American food processing company). Under this collaboration, Menchie’s Group, Inc. would craft a limited-edition flavor exploding with peanut buttery taste using the SKIPPY peanut butter. This new flavor is created especially for the fans to have a memorizing experience of SKIPPY peanut butter flavor.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Flavor



• Chocolate



• Strawberry



• Mango



• Pineapple



• Others



By Nature



• Conventional



• Organic



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarket / Hypermarket



• Specialist Retailers



• Online Stores



• Convenience Stores



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Unique Offerings



