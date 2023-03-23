Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Research Report 2023

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Parkinson Drugs Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-parkinson drugs market will grow from $9.64 billion in 2022 to $10.23 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The anti-parkinson drugs market is expected to grow to $12.37 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The anti-parkinson drugs market consists of sales of catechol-O-methyl transferase [COMT] inhibitors, anticholinergic drugs, and amantadine. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



North America was the largest region in the anti-Parkinson drugs market in 2022. Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the anti-Parkinson drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main class of anti-Parkinson drugs is levodopa/carbidopa, dopamine receptor agonists, monoamine oxidase type b (MAO-b) inhibitors, catechol-o-methyltransferase (COMT)-inhibitors, anticholinergics, and other drugs. catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitors are a class of drugs used to treat Parkinson's disease symptoms in conjunction with carbidopa-levodopa therapy.

The increasing geriatric population and surging cases of Parkinson's disease (PD) are projected to drive the demand for the anti-Parkinson drugs market. PD commonly occurs in people over the age of 60 cases of Parkinson's disease (PD) are projected to drive the demand for the anti-Parkinson drugs market. PD commonly occurs in people over the age of 60. Degeneration of neurons in the geriatric population and the surge in cases of Parkinson's disease are therefore driving market growth.



Increased government and corporate investment in Parkinson's disease drug R&D is a major trend in the anti-Parkinson drugs market. For instance, in August 2022, the Parkinson's Foundation, a US-based national organization that provides funding for research and educational resources, will make a $5.7 million investment in 33 projects to speed up cutting-edge research on Parkinson's disease (PD).

Through research grants, the Foundation helps scientists carry out creative studies on numerous PD-related topics in an effort to develop novel therapies, treatments, and ultimately a cure for the 10 million people who suffer from this crippling neurological condition worldwide. Hence, increasing investments in Parkinson's drug development are expected to drive the market for anti-Parkinson's drugs.



The high cost of Parkinson's disease treatment is anticipated to limit the growth of the anti-Parkinson's drug market over the forecast period. According to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research's statistics, the economic burden of Parkinson's disease on patients, families, and the federal government is increasing.

In the United States, the overall cost of Parkinson's disease to individuals, families, and government is $51.9 billion annually, with $25.4 billion on direct medical costs (including hospitalization and medication). Thus, the high cost of Parkinson's disease treatment is expected to impact the anti-Parkinson drugs market.



The countries covered in the anti-Parkinson drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $10.23 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $12.37 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market Characteristics



3. Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



4. Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market



5. Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Anti-Parkinson Drugs Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Anti-Parkinson Drugs Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market, Segmentation By Drugs Class, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Levodopa/Carbidopa

Dopamine Receptor Agonists

Monoamine Oxidase Type B (MAO-B) Inhibitors

Catechol-O-Methyltransferase (COMT)-inhibitors

Anticholinergics

Other Drugs

6.2. Global Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market, Segmentation By Route of Administration, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Oral

Injection

Transdermal

6.3. Global Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Retailer Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

7. Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Anti-Parkinson Drugs Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion



