Helicopter Simulation Market Size to Generate $1.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global helicopter simulation market garnered $1.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.0 billion Market Size in 2031 $1.8 billion CAGR 6.1% No. of Pages in Report 233 Segments covered offering, simulator type, application, and region Drivers Rise in air passenger traffic



Surge in defense expenditure



Increase in concern regarding passenger safety



Rise in number of pilot training institutes Opportunities Rise in adoption of virtual reality and AI in helicopter simulation



Greater demand for simulators from civil and commercial aviation Restraints High purchase cost, operating cost, and frequent maintenance cost

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global helicopter simulation market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to flight cancellations, travel bans and quarantines.

The pandemic led to temporary closure of restaurants and hotels. All indoor/outdoor events were restricted. The supply chain was disrupted. All such factors hampered the growth of the global helicopter simulation market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global helicopter simulation market based on offering, simulator type, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on offering, the services segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-third of the global helicopter simulation market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on simulator type, the full flight simulators segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global helicopter simulation market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the fixed-base flight training device segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the civil and commercial segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global helicopter simulation market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the military segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global helicopter simulation market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global helicopter simulation market analyzed in the research include CAE Inc., Airbus, ATC Flight Simulator, FLYIT Simulators, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Textron Inc., Berkshire Hathaway.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global helicopter simulation market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

