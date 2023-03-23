North America Healthcare Staffing Market Report 2022: Significant Increase in the Number of Government Initiatives Drives Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Healthcare Staffing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Service Type and End Users" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America healthcare staffing market is expected to reach US$ 31,101.94 million by 2028 from US$ 20,918.23 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Factors such as government initiatives to promote and develop recruitment solutions in healthcare and the rise in demand for physician extenders are driving the market. However, concerns regarding the shortage of medical professionals such as nurses are likely to hamper the market's growth during the forecast period.

Healthcare staffing is now on the radar of government agencies. Governments of developing countries are making significant investments to modernize health care infrastructure in their respective countries, which is likely to increase access to health care. This is expected to increase the demand for health care staffing. For example, a bill was drafted by the Indian Government to regulate allied health care services. It will help set standards for hiring health care professionals and enhance their education and practices. Government initiatives like these are expected to drive the health care staffing market forward.

While the introduction of legislation such as The Resident Physician Shortage Act of 2021 aims to provide a solution to the physician shortage by addressing funding issues within medical education, other government attempts are explicitly directed toward extenders. In 2021, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services executed a rule that permanently authorized PAs to receive direct payment from the Medicare program. This move was especially significant as it eliminated the payment barriers that hindered PAs from providing coverage in federally designated health professional shortage areas, most of which are rural.

According to a Staff Care report based on its 2019 survey of healthcare facility managers, a huge increase in the percentage of healthcare facilities seeking locum tenens physicians reflects both the physician shortage in the US and the growing turnover among employed doctors. Facilities will increasingly be turning to a locum tenens workforce for support on many levels, from surgical procedures to ER staffing needs.

The demand for pulmonologists, cardiologists, oncologists, psychiatrists, and higher acuity specialties is presently increasing. It is projected that the demand for locum tenens physicians specializing in these areas of medicine will continue to rise. As hospitals continue to support patients' needs, locum tenens physicians will be needed to supplement staffing in order to reduce physician burnout while maintaining large patient caseloads.

With facilities increasingly experiencing a surge in patients with various medical conditions, an ever-growing need for locum tenens providers to fill in staffing gaps has developed to ensure that patient care goes uncompromised. To address significant patient volume levels, healthcare facilities of all types have invested in locum tenens physicians and advanced practice providers to support full-time staff in treating patients, both in person and through telehealth.

Moreover, locum tenens employment enables facilities to cut back on excessive spending associated with hiring, onboarding, and training new providers. With the assistance of a locum tenens staffing firm like MPLT Healthcare, facilities can quickly find qualified locum tenens candidates on an as-needed basis. With the healthcare field evolving rapidly, locum tenens providers continue to play an instrumental role in combatting staffing shortages and maintaining patient levels.

NORTH AMERICA HEALTHCARE STAFFING MARKET SEGMENTATION



Based on service type, the North America healthcare staffing market is segmented into travel nurse staffing, per diem nurse staffing, locum tenens staffing, and allied healthcare staffing. In terms of end user, the North America healthcare staffing market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, pharma, clients, and government agencies. Geographically, the North America healthcare staffing market is divided into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 113 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $20918.23 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $31101.94 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered North America

