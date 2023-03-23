Global $3 Billion Polyphenylene Ethers Market Outlook 2031

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Polyphenylene Ethers Market Outlook 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polyphenylene ether (PPE) market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.88% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031. The market generated a revenue of around USD 1,600 Million at the end of 2021 and is likely to produce revenue worth of nearly USD 3,000 Million by the end of 2031.

Increasing demand and production of electric vehicles and other automobiles, followed by the growing production and export and import of medical devices, and the surge in use of electronic gadgets are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The global polyphenylene ether (PPE) market is segmented by application, and by type. On the basis of application, the market is further fragmented into air separation membranes, medical instruments, automotive parts, electronic components, fluid handling, and others. The automotive parts segment is anticipated to garner the highest revenue of nearly USD 1,000 million by the end of 2031.

The segment garnered a revenue of about USD 600 million in 2021. This growth is on the account of increasing demand for electric vehicles and other vehicles. The automotive parts segment is to grow at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period.



On the basis of region, the global polyphenylene ether (PPE) market is analyzed by the markets of North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle-East and Africa. The market in the Asia Pacific collected the highest revenue of about USD 600 million in 2021.

By the end of 2031, it is estimated to garner a revenue of around USD 1,000 million, by growing at the CAGR of over 7% over the forecast period. Factors such as increased investment in medical devices, need to curb the carbon emission and increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicle is expected to boost the market growth in the region.



Our report has covered detailed company profiling comprising company overview, business strategies, key product offerings, financial performance, key performance indicators, risk analysis, recent developments, regional presence, and SWOT analysis among other notable indicators for competitive positioning.

Some of the prominent industry leaders included in the report

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tokai Rika Create Corporation

Ensinger Inc.

Guangzhou Engineering Plastics Industries Co. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

ROMIRA GmbH

RTP Company

Kingfa Science & Technology Limited

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SABIC

