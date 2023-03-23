The Global Headwear Market size is expected to reach $36.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Headwear Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435135/?utm_source=GNW

The headwear market is expected to grow over the coming years due to the paradigm shift in consumer purchasing behavior. Many firms now provide headbands with cutting-edge patterns like padded and embroidered to attract customers. In addition, Prada, a high-end shop, contributes to the demand for hair accessories by offering a variety of designer headbands. The fashion industry’s sensibility improved due to the population’s increased urbanization, which fueled the market’s expansion.



Generally, any article of clothing worn on the head is referred to as headgear, headwear, or headdress. Examples include many types of headwear, helmets, and turbans. Headwear is used for a variety of reasons, such as social customs, ornamentation, protection from the elements, or for cultural or religious reasons. The two most common headwears are hats and caps. Hats frequently have a brim that extends across the rim and can be worn on the head or fastened with hat pins. Hats can be worn appropriately by men, women, or both sexes, depending on the type. Caps, on the other hand, are often soft and frequently have simply a peak or no brim.



Currently, most women dress up and shield themselves from the sun, wind, and cold by donning headbands, headscarves, and hats. People use these headgear accessories to shield their skin from the sun’s rays and the cold, which can cause early signs of aging on the neck and face.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The headwear market was adversely influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic because, as non-essential goods, headwear was in less demand throughout the pandemic. In addition, offline retailers had to close due to the lockdown that was imposed in several nations, which had an impact on the supply and demand of wearables in the commercial sectors and slowed the market’s expansion. Additionally, as few people could go out, the demand for headwear decreased. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, some increment in online sales was observed.



Market Growth Factors



Development of athleisure is increasing demand for sport caps



Athletes frequently consider headwear, mainly caps, necessary sports gear, giving rise to fashion movements like athleisure. When it’s hotter outside, the running cap or sport caps help the user to stay cool as sweat evaporates from the head. These hats also aid in keeping sweat away from the eyes. The headwear market is expanding due to the trend’s high demand. Influenced by this trend, more sports companies are releasing new headwear goods of better quality and innovative concepts to meet the growing need. Therefore, as the demand for sports caps increases, it assists in propelling the growth of the headwear market as a whole.



Increasing innovations in the making of headwear



Physicians and other medical personnel must wear hats while performing their duties, making them a crucial part of their outfits. Improved headgear keeps the hair undamaged and lets them conduct crucial operations without making any unintended mistakes. As a result, sales of all forms of headwear are increased by innovation in the sector. Hence, the rising innovations in the headwear market, which have led to the production of headwear suitable for any particular application, are accelerating the expansion of the market.



Market Restraining Factors



Poor quality headwear decrease the demand



The National Health Service asserts that though frequent and prolonged hat use does not expedite hair loss, too-tight headwear can dry out the ends of the hair and trap oils at the roots. When hair becomes oily, dirt and germs can accumulate, obstructing oxygen flow to the follicles and possibly resulting in hair loss. This directly impacts the demand for headwear as more people use scarves instead of hats.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the headwear market is bifurcated into hats & caps, beanies and others. The hats and caps segment garnered the highest revenue share in the headwear market in 2021. The segment’s growth is owed to the widespread use of caps worldwide. Everyone uses caps as a daily outdoor adornment since they are versatile and widely utilized. The cap business is still gaining much traction among young people as businesses create caps with various patterns for different occasions. Athletes frequently use baseball hats and sun visors because they view them as essential sports gear. Additionally, since caps are soft, they can be used by anyone.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the headwear market is segmented into offline and online. The online segment recorded a significant revenue share in the headwear market in 2021. The population of smartphone users is growing as internet usage becomes more widespread. E-commerce makes it simpler for customers to go through numerous product options, resulting in essential exposure to the market. The growing significance of online marketing platforms such as Google and Facebook ads is another factor driving e-commerce.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the headwear market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region witnessed the maximum revenue share in the headwear market in 2021. In the upcoming years, the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow significantly and steadily due to an increase in demand for various winter hats in nations like India, China, and Japan, as well as a sizable population.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Adidas AG, PVH Corporation (Calvin Klein), Capri Holdings Limited, Guccio Gucci S.p.A. (Kering Group), New Era Cap Co., Lacoste (Maus Frères SA), Superdry Plc, Nike, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, and PUMA SE.



