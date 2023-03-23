Aircraft Flight Control System Market is Estimated to Hit USD 20.84 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2022 to 2028; Surge in Demand for Commercial Aircraft due to the Substantial Growth in Air Travel to Fuel Market Growth

Westford USA, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aircraft flight control system market is expected to experience significant growth in the North American region, driven by various factors such as the increasing adoption of modern technologies, growing global connectivity, and the surge in air travel worldwide. As a result, the market has witnessed a substantial boost in recent years, with manufacturers emphasizing reducing the weight of aircraft flight control systems, resulting in the increased adoption of fly-by-wire and active flight control units. In addition, with the increasing number of passengers and cargo being transported through air travel, there is a growing need for advanced and efficient flight control systems to enhance safety and improve aircraft performance.

According to SkyQuest's research and analysis, the aviation industry in Asia is experiencing significant growth, with India and China leading the way. In 2022, the Indian aviation ministry approved the construction of 21 new Greenfield airports in the country, signaling a major expansion of its air transportation infrastructure. Likewise, with an annual growth rate of 4.2%, China's aviation industry is expected to continue its upward trajectory and create substantial opportunities for aircraft flight control system manufacturers by 2035.

An Aircraft Flight Control System (AFCS) is a crucial component of an aircraft that manages the flight dynamics and controls the movement of an aircraft during flight. The AFCS uses sensors, computers, and actuators to interpret data and provide control signals to the aircraft's control surfaces, such as the rudder, ailerons, and elevators. The AFCS is responsible for various critical functions during flight, including stabilizing the aircraft, maintaining its altitude and heading, and controlling its speed.

Commercial Aviation Segment to Grow Swiftly due to High Demand for New Aircraft, Stringent Safety Regulations, and R&D Investments by Manufacturers

The aircraft flight control system market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, and the commercial aviation segment has been a key driver of this trend. In 2021, the commercial aviation segment remained the high growth driver in the market, and this trend is expected to continue from 2022 to 2028. Firstly, the rise of low-cost carriers and increasing passenger traffic has led to a higher demand for aircraft, increasing demand for flight control systems. Additionally, implementing advanced technologies such as fly-by-wire and automated flight control systems in commercial aircraft has further boosted the demand for flight control systems.

The aircraft flight control system market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, with North America leading the way. In 2021, North America already contributed a substantial revenue share in this market, and projections indicate that this region will likely gain even higher momentum by 2028. One of the key factors is the increasing demand for advanced flight control systems that offer enhanced safety and performance. In addition, as the aviation industry continues to evolve, airlines and aircraft manufacturers are looking for innovative solutions to help them stay ahead of the competition.

Retrofit Segment to Exhibit Strong Growth as Retrofitting allows Airlines to Extend Life of Existing Fleets While also Upgrading their Performance and Safety

The retrofit segment emerged as the fastest-growing category in the aircraft flight control system market in 2021, and the growth prospects look positive from 2022 to 2028. The increasing demand for retrofitting in the aviation industry can be attributed to several factors, such as the need for modernization and the rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft. In addition, as airlines strive to reduce operational costs and enhance the safety and reliability of their aircraft, retrofitting has become a popular solution. Moreover, the adoption of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, is expected to fuel the segment's growth.

The aircraft flight control system market in the Asia Pacific region witnessed impressive growth in 2021. The future looks bright for the target industry as a whole as it gears up for remarkable progress by 2028. SkyQuest's latest research indicates that the Shanghai Pudong International Airport has commenced its fourth phase of expansion to accommodate the ever-increasing number of air travelers. With this expansion, the airport is projected to handle up to 125 million passengers annually by 2030. In addition, governments and private investors are pouring in significant amounts of money to build new airports, upgrade existing ones, and develop new technologies that can enhance the safety and efficiency of the aviation sector.

SkyQuest, a well-established market research firm, has recently published a detailed report on the aircraft flight control system market. Investors looking for lucrative investment opportunities in the market can benefit from the information presented in the report. The research findings can assist investors in making informed decisions, identifying high-potential investment prospects, and navigating the complex landscape of the market. In addition, the report highlights the growing demand for efficient, reliable, and safe aircraft flight control systems, driven by the expanding commercial aviation sector and increasing air traffic.

Key Developments in Aircraft Flight Control System Market

Skyryse, a leader in the aviation industry, has recently introduced a new addition to its fleet - the IFR Capable Robinson R66 aircraft. This innovative helicopter is designed to provide pilots with greater capabilities and enhanced safety features. These include crash-resistant fuel tanks, energy-absorbing seats, and a durable airframe design.

Lilium, the Munich-based aviation company, has announced a major partnership with Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies. The collaboration will see Collins Aerospace provide the flight control system for Lilium's innovative aircraft. With Collins Aerospace's expertise in aviation technology and experience in flight control systems, Lilium will be able to accelerate the development of its eVTOL aircraft and bring it to market more quickly.

Exail, a renowned company in the aviation industry, has announced that it has been awarded a contract to develop and deliver a full-flight simulator for the French E-3F aircraft. The simulator will be designed to provide highly realistic training for E-3F pilots, enabling them to experience a range of flight scenarios in a safe and controlled environment.

Key Questions Answered in Aircraft Flight Control System Market Report

