The Global Healthcare Biometrics Market size is expected to reach $14.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 17.0% CAGR during the forecast period

In addition to creating applications like electronic prescriptions and remote diagnostics, Biometrics may monitor patients outside the typical healthcare settings.



Using biometric security solutions for patient identification and connecting them to the electronic health record system for their patients is increasingly becoming a priority for healthcare institutions. Some of the distinctive advantages biometrics provides are the preservation of the patient’s identity, the effective and secure capture of data, the prevention of medical fraud, and the decrease in inventory theft. In addition, with Biometrics, patients and healthcare professionals have the right to protect and keep their information private by limiting access to those who need it.



Using demographic information such as first and last names, dates of birth, SSNs, and addresses as input, certain players in the healthcare industry have tried to enhance patient identification with wildly differing degrees of success. Information is susceptible to trade, theft, loss, forgery, typos, and duplication. Yet, a biometric identification like a fingerprint or face is unique to a particular individual.



Patient registration, or registering a patient identification, is the initial stage in biometrics-based protection. Biometric information, such as a patient’s fingerprint, face, or iris, is gathered during registration. In order to avoid dual enrollment, existing data is checked for previous records. As part of this procedure, the quality and appropriateness of biometric matching are evaluated. The information and record are kept on a secure server if no duplicates are discovered.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has paralyzed global transportation. This pandemic is being fought globally, putting further strain on hospitals and medical staff. The long-term and significant effects of COVID-19 will be felt by biometrics businesses, developers, investors, and clients. The most immediate impact of Covid-19, according to the research "Impact of Covid-19 on Biometrics," released in April 2020, is that contactless technologies such as face and iris recognition are now required to address the developing danger. Government protection, monitoring, and screening powers are enhanced by the extraordinary development of biometric artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms.



Market Growth Factors



Government programs to encourage the use of biometrics in healthcare



The Assemblée Nationale of France approved Project 242-95, a new €20 million (about $20.4 million) initiative to create a biometric version of individuals’ health cards. The initiative would involve the development of a biometric Carte Vitale with a chip holding the physical features of the insured, such as fingerprints, as part of the French government’s financial relief package for the cost-of-living issue. The biometric card would therefore assist healthcare professionals in identifying patients and aid the government in its battle against fraud by being linked to the patient’s bank account. Thus, these government measures will drive the demand for the healthcare biometrics market over the projected period.



Incidents of healthcare data breaches are increasing



In the healthcare industry, breaches are often reported. Personal Health Information (PHI) is more valuable on the black market than credit card information or standard Personally Identified Information (PII). Cybercriminals have a greater motivation to attack medical databases as a result. In addition, the PHI might be used or sold for their financial advantage. According to the health and human services breach report, approximately 15 million health records have been compromised as of this writing. As a result of these considerations, the market for healthcare biometrics is expanding.



Market Restraining Factors



High cost of deployment



The expense must be considered when choosing and implementing a contactless biometric system. Contactless fingerprint scanners use sensors to scan a pattern. These sensors can scan fingerprint patterns and produce a picture of them. The kind of sensor utilized in the biometric device determines how much a fingerprint recognition system will cost. The cost of iris and retina scanners is greater than other biometric devices. The high installation cost and high cost of biometric solution components hamper the demand for contactless technology from private and public businesses. As a result, the market for healthcare biometrics is constrained by the high implementation cost.



Technology Outlook



Based on technology, the Healthcare Biometrics Market is divided into Fingerprint Recognition, Face Recognition, Voice Recognition, Vein Recognition, Iris Recognition, Hand Recognition, and Others. The face recognition segment garnered the significant revenue share in 2021. Face recognition is a technique that uses a person’s unique facial traits to identify or confirm them. It recognizes human faces in photos, videos, or live feeds and compares them to a database of faces. Face recognition may be integrated with auxiliary technologies like real-time emotion identification for more significant patient insights. The use of facial recognition technology in the healthcare industry has improved several processes.



Application Outlook



Based on the application, the healthcare biometrics market is divided into patient identification and tracking, care provider authentication, home/remote patient monitoring, medical record and data center security, and others. The care provider authentication segment is showcasing the promising growth rate during the forecast period. Verifying the healthcare practitioners providing services and monitoring patients is crucial as identifying the patient getting these services. With illegal access by fraudsters, the likelihood of problems like prescribing incorrect medicine to patients and medical data hacking dramatically increases. Biometric technology is widely used in healthcare organizations to reduce these occurrences.



End User Outlook



Based on end-user, the Healthcare Biometrics Market is divided into Hospitals, Clinics, Clinical Labs, and Healthcare Institutions. The healthcare institutions segment attained the prominent revenue share in 2021. Due to the growing use of biometric solutions to protect data equipment enclosures, pedestrian entries, devices, and platforms linked to the Internet of Things (IoT) and to control workflows, this market is expected to rise rapidly.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the Healthcare Biometrics Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Since there are so many frauds and crimes in the healthcare industry, North America led the market in 2021 and is expected to continue to expand at the quickest rate over the forecast period for the healthcare biometrics market. It is anticipated that the frequency of fraud will hasten the deployment of these technologically sophisticated biometric technologies for gathering patient and registration data. Additionally, a significant factor in the region’s development in this market may be the construction of new healthcare facilities, including hospitals and clinics.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Nuance Communications, Inc. is the forerunner in the Healthcare Biometrics Market. Companies such as Fujitsu Limited, HID Global Corporation, Genkey Solutions B.V. are some of the key innovators in Healthcare Biometrics Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Fujitsu Limited, Genkey Solutions B.V, BIO-key International, Inc., Nuance Communications, Inc. (Microsoft Corporation), HID Global Corporation (Assa Abloy AB), NEC Corporation, Imprivata, Inc. (Thoma Bravo, LLC), Integrated biometrics, Inc., IDEMIA SAS (Advent International, Inc.), and Suprema, Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Healthcare Biometrics Market



Partnerships, Collaborations & Agreements:



Jun-2022: Fujitsu and Salesforce Japan Co., Ltd., a CRM services provider, came into a partnership for building a digital solution for the healthcare industry in Japan market. With this partnership, Salesforce’s experience and proficiency in CRM in Japan would be integrated with Fujitsu’s expertise in managing the medical and pharmaceutical data and computing technologies for the development of a digital solution that would enable Fujitsu to better serve customers in Japan and beneficial for making the growth of Fujitsu business in the Japanese market.



Jul-2021: Integrated Biometrics came into partnership with Sciometrics, a patented object recognition technology provider, for the development of contactless fingerprint technology. Through this partnership, Sciometrics would add an advanced contactless identity solution to Integrated Biometrics (IB)suite to offer solutions to Integrated Biometrics’s customers with legacy contact databases.



2021-May: Imprivata partnered with Aware, a biometrics software and services enterprise, and Idemia, a multinational technology company, to develop facial recognition technology solutions for the healthcare industry. With the support of Aware and Idemia, Imprivata would advance biometric identification, security, and services allowing physicians in carrying out the processes remotely eliminating the need for the physical presence of the person.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2023: Suprema released BioStation 3 terminal, an AI-based contactless access control solution. BioStation 3 terminal would authenticate distinct QR codes for visitors and would provide aid in access, time, and attendance management via BioStar 2 security platform.



Oct-2022: HID made enhancements in adding capabilities to its TSL RAIN RFID Reader Family consisting of three alternatives-TSL 3117, TSL 3417, and TSL 3419, for developing compact fixed readers.



Aug-2022: BIO-key unveiled its Mobile Authenticator with Server-Secured and On-Device Multi-Biometric Methods. Mobile Authenticator with Server-Secured and On-Device Multi-Biometric Methods would improve the user experience for the PortalGuard Identity-as-a-Service Admin Panel and increase the availability of passwordless, tokenless identity-bound biometric options



May-2022: IDEMIA introduced the latest edition of MorphoWave contactless fingerprint terminals, for simplifying biometric verification. Using MorphoWave contactless fingerprint terminals would allow users to quickly 3D scan and verify their gestures and four fingerprints.



Aug-2019: GenKey unveiled the latest edition of its Biometric BioHASH SDK namely, BioHASH-D to advance user privacy and information security of all ranges of enrolment and verification projects. The latest BioHASH-D would back GenKey in the development of a Biometric Asymmetric Key and Elliptical Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA), enabling to validation the originality and legality of data by producing a digital signature.



Jul-2019: Nuance Communications, Inc. introduced Nuance Lightning Engine™, an AI tool that would utilize 4th generation deep neural nets (DNNs) and integrate voice biometrics and natural language understanding (NLU) for supplying customized and human-like experiences all over voice channels.



Apr-2019: HID launched a fingerprint reader namely, iCLASS SE RB25F that would combine credentials with worldwide patented multispectral imaging technology for surging the door-biometrics embracement rate. iCLASS SE RB25F fingerprint reader would quickly elevate image capture performance and fingerprint matching allowing to make a reduction in delays that usually occurs in biometrics.



Mergers & Acquisition:



Feb-2023: HID completed the acquisition of GuardRFID, a real-time location services hardware and software solutions provider serving the healthcare industry. Through this acquisition, HID would broaden its RFID and RTLS domain with the help of GuardRFID for enhanced healthcare facilities.



Dec-2022: HID took over Janam Technologies for stretching its Reader suite within Event Access. With this acquisition, the event access suite of HID would be strengthened for the inclusion of handheld readers and mobile pedestals scanning tickets that would utilize barcode, RFID technology, and NFC allowing HID to serve customers better.



Mar-2022: BIO-key acquired Swivel Secure Europe, an IAM (Identity and Access Management) solutions provider. With this acquisition, BIO-key’s potential and reach would be boosted all over Europe, the Middle East, and Africa where Swivel Secure Europe would be providing IAM technology and sales & support team having substantial customer and industry to BIO-key for easy deployment of IAM and identity-bound biometric solutions all across the EMEA region.



Jul-2020: BIO-key International, Inc. took over PistolStar Inc., an extensive on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) identity and access management (IAM) solutions provider. Through this acquisition, PistolStar would support BIO-key in extending its portfolio of Identity Access Management and Identity-as-a-Service solutions to enable BIO-key better serve its customers.



Geographic Expansion



Jan-2021: GenKey expanded its business to Ivory Coast with the introduction of its BioHASH® technology, which produces a robust, reproducible code from any acquired biometric image, for the digitalization of identification systems to serve West African customers.



