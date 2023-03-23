English Danish

Odense, March 23rd, 2023

Company Announcement no. 41 - 23.03.2023

This announcement contains insider information.

Danish Aerospace Company A/S issues Annual Report for 2022

The Board of Directors of Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC) have today approved the audited annual report for 2022.

Key points from the 2022 Annual Report

Revenue has risen by 14% to DKK 23.3 million. (DKK 20.4 million in 2021)

EBITDA increased by 50% to DKK 3.36 million. (DKK 2.24 million in 2021)

Profit for the year grew to DKK 1.87 million (DKK 175 thousand in 2021)

DAC won a large contract with Axiom Space, Inc. which has the first private commercial contract with NASA to operate on the International Space Station (ISS). DAC has hereby taken the lead in providing exercise equipment for commercially selected astronauts and is very well positioned for growth in the commercial human spaceflight market.

ESA extended DAC’s contract in support of health monitoring on ISS and executed options in the contract for the coming years.

DAC has been allotted a significant part of the available test time for Andreas Mogensen’s next flight to ISS in 2023. In this connection DAC received approval to conduct three technological experiments, which will strengthen developments in our product portfolio going forward.

ESA initiated a new contract with DAC and Aquaporin Space Alliance ApS for further development of Aquaporin Inside water recovery technology for use in space.

DAC was selected to be a subcontractor to a project under the European Defense Fund -ABITS (Advanced Biometrics In Training and Simulation) -- to develop an in-door tactical training technology that integrates medical sensor feedback in the simulation environment.

DAC will receive the GAINTEX (Garments for Advanced INsight with TEXtiles) contract with ESA that is being transferred from the now bankrupt company Ohmatex. DAC will be the new prime contractor and pursue the project to completion.

The expectations for 2023 is a revenue of DKK 24-26 million; and an operating profit (EBITDA) of approx. DKK 3-4 million.

Management review

DAC realized earnings from operations before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of DKK 3.36 million. The DAC earnings before tax were DKK 2.59 million. The Company’s equity amounts to DKK 21.3 million as of December 31st, 2022.

In 2022, DAC entered the private commercial space market by signing a contract for exercise equipment with Axiom Space Inc. in January. The contract with Axiom was the result of several years of focused activities. This area has considerable further potential since four other private American consortia also plan to develop private commercial space stations. Accordingly, DAC is realizing one of its ambitious goals, which was set in connection with the IPO in 2019.

DAC has in 2022 completed the FERGO contract with the delivery of three completed FERGO flight ergometers and a training model for NASA. In 2023, NASA expects to launch two of the new FERGO ergometers to the International Space Station (ISS). Thus, four of DAC’s ergometers will be on board ISS (two of DAC’s original CEVIS ergometers will remain on board as back-up).

Development and manufacturing work on the multifunctional E4D exercise equipment for ESA and comparable exercise equipment for Axiom Space Inc., along with other contract activities is continuing as planned.

DAC has, on several occasions, received extensions and prolongations of this ESA contract for support of medical equipment and health monitoring of astronauts on the International Space Station, a contract that DAC has held since July 2006. The DAC team supports regular health monitoring and exercise tests on the International Space Station from the company’s control room in Odense, Denmark.

In pursuit of the second ‘pillar’ of DAC’s strategy outlined in its 2019 IPO – development of wearable technology for extreme environments on Earth – DAC is supporting the European Defense Fund’s ABITS (Advanced Biometrics In Training and Simulation) project. DAC’s role involves providing a medical sensor feedback capability to the new technology. Meanwhile DAC is continuing internal development work on a variety of new wearable sensors for health monitoring of astronauts and others in extreme environments.

Shortly before the end of the year, the company, in collaboration with its joint venture partner Aquaporin Space Alliance ApS, received a contract for further development of Aquaporin Inside Water Recovery technology for use in space.

In connection with Danish ESA Astronaut Andreas Mogensen’s upcoming six-month mission (named Huginn) to the International Space Station, the Danish Ministry of Higher Education and Science has approved three technological DAC experiments for implementation in 2023: (1) testing of the company’s wearable technology in space, (2) using virtual reality with DAC’s on-orbit exercise equipment and (3) testing of water recovery technologies for the Aquaporin Space Alliance. These experiment demonstrations will support the company’s efforts to mature new technologies for the growing commercial human space industry, as well as in development of technologies for extreme environments on Earth.

DAC passed this year’s annual supervisory audit, which is a check of the company’s AS/EN9100 standard rev. D quality control authorization by Bureau Veritas. DAC therefore continues to be one of few space companies in Denmark with this certification.

Expectations for the 2023 fiscal year.

Danish Aerospace Company continues to aggressively pursue its objectives in developing and providing innovative exercise and medical monitoring equipment for government and commercial human spaceflight activities and for terrestrial applications in extreme environments.

In the fiscal year 2023 Danish Aerospace Company’s expectations are:

Revenue of DKK 24-26 million; and

Operating profit (EBITDA) of approx. DKK 3-4 million.

General Assembly 2023

DAC’s General Assembly will take place on April 24th, 2023. DAC will publish its interim report for 2023 on August 28th, 2023.

Attached to this document:

Appendix 1 – Key Figures

Appendix 2 – Changes in Equity 2022

Appendix 3 – Cash Flow 2022

The final annual report for 2022 will be available on the company’s website by March 27th, 2023, via the link below:

Annual Reports - Danish Aerospace Company

Appendix 1 – Key figures

2022 2021

2020

Key ﬁgures (DKK’000) Revenue 23,234 20,354 22,072 Gross proﬁt/loss 18,098 15,638 16,891 Other Operating Income 677 0 0 EBITDA 3,358 2,236 3,019 Operating proﬁt/loss 2,590 1,101 1,538 Net ﬁnancials 656 (116) (374) Proﬁt/loss for the year 1,865 175 233 Total assets 36,005 28,170 31,487 Equity 21,306 19,727 19,869



Ratios Gross margin (%) 77.89 76.83 76.53 EBITDA margin (%) 14.45 10.99 13.68 Equity ratio (%)







Share performance



Earnings per share (DKK)





P/E ratio



P/B ratio



Total number of shares



No. of shares (on average)



Closing share price (DKK) 59.18













0.17





24.10



2.11



10,908,330



10,908,330



4.12 70.03











0.02



304.95



2.71



10,908,330



10,908,330



4.90 63.10











0.02



285.17



3.37



10,908,330



10,908,330



6.10

Appendix 2 – Changes in Equity 2022

Reserve for Contributed development Retained capital expenditure earnings Total DKK DKK DKK DKK Equity beginning of year 1,090,833 824,735 17,810,947 19,726,515 Exchange rate adjustments 0 0 (284,947) (284,947) Transfer to reserves 0 228,121 (228,121) 0 Proﬁt/loss for the year 0 0 1,864,658 1,864,658 Equity end of year 1,090,833 1,052,856 19,162,537 21,306,226

Appendix 3 – Cash flow 2022