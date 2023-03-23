Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Pet Monitoring Bolsters Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Wearable Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pet wearable market grew from $2.92 billion in 2022 to $3.44 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. The pet wearable market is expected to grow to $6.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.3%.



North America was the largest region in the pet wearable market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the pet wearable market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in demand for pet monitoring is expected to propel the growth of the pet wearable market going forward. Pet monitoring refers to the continuous observation of a pet's noise or motion activity and health. Pet wearables are helpful in tracking information regarding pets. As a result, increasing demand for pet monitoring also increases the demand for the pet wearable market.

For instance, according to the COVID-19 Pulse Study 2020, conducted by the American Pet Products Association, 11.38 million U.S. families brought new pets during the pandemic. Furthermore, 72% of the respondents in the study stated that their pet's diet and health were of the utmost priority to them. Additionally, according to the Pet Food Manufacturers Association, a UK-based trade body for the pet food industry, 3.2 million households in the UK acquired a new pet during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the rise in demand for pet monitoring is driving the pet wearables market.



Adoption of internet of things (IoT)-enabled technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the pet wearable market. The companies operating in the pet wearable market are increasingly adopting IoT-enabled (Internet of things) technology in pet tracking devices to allow pet owners to seamlessly track the activity and location of their pets.

For instance, in September 2021, Vodafone Group PLC, a UK-based company and manufacturer of pet wearables, launched the Curve Smart GPS tracker pack. It is an IoT-enabled tracker which can be used to accurately pinpoint the pet's location. This product is unique in providing information related to pets using IoT technology.



