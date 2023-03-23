Verizon Free Trial gives you 30 days of 5G Ultra Wideband, on us. No strings attached.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What's the news: Attention non-Verizon customers on sub-par networks: The time to switch to Verizon is now! Starting today, sign up for Verizon Free Trial and get 30 days of unlimited data on Verizon's fastest 5G network totally free, with no costs, no catches and no credit card required. No, really. You can use your existing eSIM-capable smartphone and Free Trial will not affect your current plan, number or contract.

How to make the switch for free: If you’re not already a Verizon customer, simply download the My Verizon app for iOS or Android on your unlocked mobile phone. Once installed, follow a few quick and easy steps to sign up for Free Trial and activate a new Verizon line on your unlocked eSIM-capable smartphone. Check out the video above for a full walkthrough of the sign-up process.

Why you should care: Free Trial lets you experience Verizon’s amazing network performance and unlimited premium data on the fastest 5G network for 30 days, without disrupting your existing service.

Here’s what you’ll get with your free trial:

Up to 30 days on Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband (on compatible phones), 5G Nationwide and 4G LTE, on us

Unlimited talk and text

Up to 100 GB of 4G/5G data with Verizon’s premium network experience

480p streaming on 4G LTE and 5G Nationwide; 4K streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband

No commitment or credit check

Access to a wireless service you’ll never want to leave

Who it’s for: The program is for non-Verizon customers who are considering switching to Verizon and want to try it out without any contractual obligations. You must have an unlocked smartphone to access Free Trial (check your existing carrier for more information about unlocking your phone). At any time during your 30-day Free Trial you can easily transfer your existing number to Verizon and pick from one of our awesome 5G Unlimited plans.

Regardless of whether you jump into one of our stellar Mix & Match plans or go all in with our new One Unlimited for iPhone plan, Verizon has the perfect plan to meet your needs.

Visit the Free Trial FAQ page for more info or download the My Verizon app for iOS or Android.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.