The UV LED Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 23.2% during 2023 - 2028 - Market Size, Market Share, Forecasts, and Trend Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence.

According to a new market research report titled "UV LED Market Report - (2023 – 2028)," the UV LED market is expected to register a CAGR of 23.2%. The printing solution market is expected to witness a considerable increase in demand due to constant developments such as partnerships and innovations in the market. In January 2021, RMGT announced a UV LED partnership with GEW. RMGT adopted the high-performance GEW product as its definitive new solution in the ongoing technology improvement after months of evaluating all significant UV LED manufacturers.

What are the factors that are driving the UV LED Market?

The growing concern for water purity in developed and developing nations presents a substantial growth opportunity for ultraviolet LEDs to be adopted by consumers in residential and commercial sectors. The rise in the world population and the scarcity of pure water have attracted many UV LED manufacturers toward the untapped water purification application market.

Some of the major market trends shaping the UV LED market according to our research experts are:

According to the International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA), the portion of the ultraviolet spectrum that effectively works against germs in the water and air ranges between 200nm-300nm.

This corresponds to the UV-B range, often to UV-C, and is sometimes termed germicidal ultraviolet light.

UV germicidal irradiation has been considered one of the essential processes in the decontamination and disinfectant industry for decades.

UV LED is increasing significantly for sterilization applications, as it is considered of the cheapest ways to provide safe drinking water globally.

The products offer monetary advantages to companies and increase consumption.

The considerable investments in the sterilization sector further contribute to the market's growth.

GERMITEC, a global healthcare pioneer, in May 2022, commercialized and created high-level UV-C disinfection systems for ultrasound probes that essentially simplified health providers’ time tasks, safety, and responsibilities and announced the completion of a EUR 11 million fundraising round.

How is the growth being addressed?

The Chinese central government expects China's automobile production to reach 35 million units by 2025. With the increasing growth in automobile production, the need for ultraviolet LED is expected to increase due to ultraviolet applications in painting, etc. On the contrary, ultraviolet LEDs last more than ten times longer, with lifespans of over 10,000 hours.

Japan is considered a vast hub for technological advancements and hosts an active research and development base for efficient and newer UV-curable adhesives. Recently, novel UV-curable adhesive products are finding applications in the country's electrical, packaging, and automotive sectors.



South Korea has comparatively low consumption levels of UV-curable resins, which is still prominent in the production phase. LED vendors based out of South Korea are expected to launch a new series of UV-C LED products soon. UV-C LEDs, which are challenging to manufacture technologically, are expected to significantly contribute to the market's growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Who are the key players in the UV LED Market?

The UV LED market is highly fragmented and competitive in nature. Some significant players in the market are:

Lumileds Holding BV

Nordson Corporation

Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd

Honle UV America Inc.

SemiLEDs Corporation

EPIGAP Optronic GmbH

CRYSTAL IS Inc.

Heraeus Holding GmbH

FUJIFILM Business Innovation Corporation

Nichia Corporation

Recent developments in the UV LED Market:

In September 2022 - Nichia Corporation demonstrated its commitment to UV-C LED technology by releasing its high output 280nm NCSU434C UV-C LED. The company announced plans to start mass production of another new high radiant flux UV-C LED to help target the inactivation and sterilization of various bacteria and viruses, specifically industrial water and air applications.

In February 2022 - SemiLEDs and CrayoNano collaborated to create products based on CrayoNano’s hybrid material technologies and nanowires. SemiLEDs’ LED process technology helped CrayoNano accelerate the mid-to-long-term UV-C product roadmap.

the Mordor Intelligence Market Research Report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry.



About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm.



Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you are:





