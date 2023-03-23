Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market to Cross USD 5.45 Billion by 2030 owing to Technological advancements in the Manufacturing Process of Polyethylene Foam | By SNS Insider

Pune, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on SNS Insider analysis, the increasing awareness about the environmental impact of materials is driving the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable materials, including polyethylene foam. As per the report by SNS Insider, the Polyethylene (P E ) Foams Market was valued at USD 3.39 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 5.45 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.

Polyethylene (PE) foams are a type of plastic foam that is widely used for its unique properties. PE foam is made up of tiny bubbles that are trapped in a polyethylene material, which gives it its distinctive cushioning effect. This foam is lightweight, flexible, and has excellent shock absorption properties, which makes it ideal for a range of applications.

Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 3.39 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 5.45 Billion CAGR 2023 to 2030 6.1% Key Segments • By Type (Non- XLPE, XLPE)

• By Density (LDPE Foam, HDPE Foam)

• By End-use Industry (Protective Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Footwear, Sports & Recreational, Medical, Others) Company Profiles Wisconsin Foam Products, Inoac Corporation, Trecolan GmbH, JSP, Armacell, PAR Group, The DOW Chemical Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Thermotec, Zotefoams PLC, and other players. Market Drivers • Major End-Use Application Segments are Growing

• Demand is high in APAC Market Challenges • Government regulations that are strict

• Demand for Bio-Based Polyols is Growing

Market Analysis

The polyethylene (PE) foams market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing demand from emerging economies, rising use of PE foam insulation in the construction industry, and robust demand from the automotive sector. These factors have led to a surge in the adoption of PE foams globally, as they offer numerous benefits such as lightweight, high strength-to-weight ratio, low water absorption, excellent thermal insulation properties, and resistance to chemicals and UV radiation. Emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil are witnessing significant growth in the construction and automotive industries, which is driving the demand for PE foams.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had a significant impact on the polyethylene (PE) foams market, leading to supply chain disruptions, decreased demand, and changes in trade policies. While the industry continues to face challenges, many companies are adapting to the changing market conditions and finding new ways to maintain their business operations.

Key Regional Development

Polyethylene (PE) foams have gained widespread use in various industries due to their excellent insulating properties, lightweight nature, and cost-effectiveness. North America is one of the leading regions in the global polyethylene (PE) foams market, with a prominent position that is expected to continue in the future. The expanding use of PE foam in automotive and construction industries has also contributed to its growth. Moreover, the rising awareness of the benefits of PE foam insulation in the construction industry has boosted its demand.

Recent Developments Related to Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market

Sekisui Voltek, a leading manufacturer of high-performance polyethylene (PE) foam products, has announced plans to build a new $39 million PE foam plant in Michigan. The facility is expected to create approximately 45 new jobs in the region and will help to meet the growing demand for lightweight and durable foam materials. The decision to build the new plant in Michigan was based on the state's strategic location, strong manufacturing base, and skilled workforce.

Spanish energy company Repsol has announced its plans to set up a new manufacturing line for recycled plastics at its Puertollano Industrial Complex. The move is part of the company's efforts to promote the circular economy by increasing the use of recycled raw materials. The new line will enable Repsol to process up to 10,000 tons of polyolefin waste each year, transforming it into high-quality circular polyolefins that can be used in a variety of applications.

Key Takeaway from Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market Study

In recent years, the XLPE segment of PE foam has been gaining significant popularity due to its advanced features and competitive pricing. Its lightweight nature also makes it a popular choice in the packaging industry, where cost and weight are critical factors.

The protective packaging segment is expected to witness a significant demand owing to the need for safe transportation and storage of goods. The increasing demand for e-commerce and online shopping has also led to the growth of the protective packaging segment

