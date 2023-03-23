Gerry O’Sullivan, the Latest Member to Join Microbot Medical’s Scientific Advisory Board, to Leverage Extensive Interventional Radiology Experience to Progress the LIBERTY® Robotic System Through Regulatory, Clinical and Commercialization Phases

Widely Published Interventional Radiologist Has Earned Well-Regarded Reputation Working with Prestigious Medical Centers in the U.S. and Europe



The addition of Professor O’Sullivan, the Clinical Director of Radiology for the Galway Clinic in Ireland, Expands the Company’s EU Presence.

HINGHAM, Mass., March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbot Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: MBOT) continues to receive global interest from interventional radiologists due to the gap in new innovative technology currently available on the market today. Microbot Medical, the company developing the LIBERTY® Robotic System, the first single-use endovascular robotic system, today announced that Professor Gerry O’Sullivan, a key opinion leader (KOL) from Ireland, has joined the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The Company believes the combination of his academic and medical experience will be invaluable while it seeks to establish Centers of Excellence throughout the U.S. and Europe in preparation for human clinical trials.

Prior to Galway Clinic, and during his time in the U.S., Professor O’Sullivan worked as a Fellow at Stanford University Medical Centre and as a Consultant at Rush University Medical Centre. Professor O’Sullivan specializes in venous disease, with expertise in Deep Venous Thrombus (DVT) removal, Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) reconstruction and IVC filter indications. Annually, Professor O’Sullivan performs large volumes of prostate and uterine fibroid embolizations, as well as the full array of Interventional procedures.

“I recently attended a lab session for the LIBERTY® Robotic System and I was immediately struck by its elegant design and ease of use,” commented Professor O’Sullivan. “I believe interventional radiologists have been seeking a better solution to address their concerns, while still achieving favorable patient outcomes. I believe the LIBERTY Robotic System has the potential to meet this need and I look forward to lending my experience and expertise to advance the system and achieve the Company’s commercialization objectives.”

“As the number of lab sessions has increased, so too has the interest from global key opinion leaders wanting to be involved in the LIBERTY device’s development,” commented Eyal Morag, Chief Medical Officer. “The addition of Professor O’Sullivan, with his knowledge of the U.S. and European markets, adds a unique perspective to meet our goals, including the regulatory and clinical phases.”

Professor O’Sullivan has over 25 years’ experience and is a Fellow of the Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR), as well as a Fellow of the European Board of Interventional Radiology (EBIR). Professor O’Sullivan, who is the primary author in multiple publications concerning the deep venous system, serves on the Executive Committee of Cardiovascular and Interventional Radiological Society of Europe (CIRSE) along with being Vice Chair of the Scientific Program Committee (SPC) for the CIRSE’s Annual Meeting, the largest global interventional radiologist meeting.

For a complete list and background on the members of the SAB, please visit the Company’s website at www.microbotmedical.com.

