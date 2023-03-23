Basalt Fiber Market Competitive Landscape: Future Trends, Share, Drivers, Key Players, Strategies, and Forecast By 2030

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent market research report titled Basalt Fiber Market published by Reports Insights, the market was valued at USD 288.40 Million in 2022 and is projected to garner USD 576.47 Million by the year 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.4%.

Basalt Fiber Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis, By Type (Filaments, Staple, and Super Thin), Product (Direct Roving, Assembled Roving, Chopped Strand, Fabrics, Twisted Yarn, Reinforcing Mesh, Others), Usage (Composite and Non-Composite), Processing Technology (Pultrusion, Weaving, Stitching, Compression Moulding, Filament Winding, Texturizing, Vacuum Infusion, Others (RTM, Braiding, Sputtering)), End-Use (Construction Industry, Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Petroleum Industry, Marine Industry, Energy Industry, Others), By Region, and Forecast Period 2023 – 2030.

ReportsInsights Consulting Pvt. Ltd. conducted a research on the basalt fiber market, analyzing factors such as market size, trends, value, and supply chain. The study also looked at the regulatory environment that affects the growth rate of the market. Furthermore, the report examined different opportunities and trends in key segments such as type, product, usage, processing technology, end-use, and region. By understanding these factors, manufacturers can gain a competitive advantage over their rivals by developing strategic partnerships, making acquisitions and mergers, and launching innovative products to strengthen their market position. Overall, the report provides valuable insights for businesses looking to succeed in the basalt fiber market.

Competitive Landscape

As per the research, Kamenny Vek, ARMBAS, MAFIC, Sudaglass Fiber, and Company Mineral 7 are prominent players currently operating in the basal fiber market circumstances. The basalt fibers market is relatively small as compared to other types of fibers, such as carbon or glass fibers. However, it is a growing market due to the increasing demand for sustainable and high-performance materials in various industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, and others. The market is expected to grow in the coming years due to the increasing demand for lightweight, durable, and sustainable materials in various industries. As a result, new players are expected to enter the market, leading to further fragmentation of the competitive landscape.

Key Market Takeaways

Asia Pacific will dominate the basalt fiber market statistics during the forecast period due to increased government as well as private venture funding for infrastructural developments, in countries such as India, China, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia.

With growing investments in improvements for biodegradability in basalt fiber, especially in Europe, will create favorable circumstances for market growth during the forecast period.

Based on type, the super thin segment contributed the highest shares to the market growth in 2022.

By product, the direct roving segment accounted for the highest shares contribution to the basalt fiber market growth in 2022.

Based on usage, the composite segment will lead the market statistics with the highest shares contributed to the market growth in 2022.

In the context of processing technology, the pultrusion segment is anticipated to contribute substantial shares to the market growth during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the construction industry segment contributed the highest shares to the market growth in 2022.

Basalt fibers have excellent mechanical properties such as high strength, stiffness, and resistance to corrosion, which make them ideal for usage in a wide range of applications such as aerospace, automotive, construction, and sports equipment.

The construction industry is a major consumer of basalt fibers due to the high sale usage in the production of reinforced concrete in the construction of buildings, bridges, and other infrastructure projects. For instance, according to the global report published by International Energy Agency (IEA), during the UN Secretary General's Climate Summit, countries and private sector entities pledged to achieve a zero-carbon buildings sector. The pledge was made with the aim of mobilizing USD 1 trillion in investments that comply with the Paris Agreement for developing countries by 2030. Additionally, the Net-Zero Asset Owner Alliance was established with the participation of the largest pension funds and insurers globally, who have a combined investment responsibility of over USD 2.4 trillion, committing to carbon-neutral investment portfolios by 2050.

The scope of using basalt fibers in the production of components for electric vehicles, such as battery enclosures and structural parts, due to their high strength and lightweight will create opportunities for market growth with the increased demand for electric vehicles.

Asia-Pacific [China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, Korea, Western Asia]



South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]



Europe [Germany, UK, Turkey, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland]



Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

Favorable adoption of basalt fibers as an eco-friendly alternative to conventional materials such as fiberglass and carbon fiber as they are made from natural volcanic rock and do not require the use of toxic chemicals in their production will lead to increased sales of basalt fibers.



Basalt fibers are a key ingredient in the production of composites, which are used in a wide range of industries, including aerospace, automotive, and marine. The increasing demand for lightweight and high-strength materials is expected to drive the growth of the composites industry, which will, in turn, drive the market growth due to basalt fiber’s strength-to-weight ratio.

The scope of developments in terms of new manufacturing technologies is expected to make it possible to produce basalt fibers at a lower cost and with higher efficiency. This is expected to increase the availability of basalt fibers in the market and drive the growth of the industry.

Basalt Fiber Market Growth Drivers:

Favorable demand for green alternatives for manufacturing thermoplastic compound-based components and parts along with the interior and exterior parts of basalt fiber-based fabrics to meet the increased demand of automotive among the population boosts the market growth.

Growing rate of housing and construction combined with increased funding for urban development accelerates the demand for basalt fibers to improve the insulation of ceilings, walls, roofs, and facade heat insulation of buildings.

Rising investments in roads and highways, especially in developing countries such as Brazil, India, and Mexico propels the basal fibers demand as thermal insulation composite material.

Restraints

Lack of standardization in the production process and quality control of basalt fiber hampers market growth due to inconsistencies in product quality and performance.

The production process of basalt fiber involves high energy consumption and requires sophisticated machinery, which can result in high production costs.

Recent Developments:

In March 2020, Technical Fibre Products (TFP) launched a basalt fiber veil developed for high-performance and fire-resistant composites.

In March 2022, the USDA Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight made an announcement to allot an investment to Mafic USA. The company will utilize a USD 3 million USDA Business and Industry Loan to acquire equipment for enlarging the capacity of its Shelby facility to meet growing requirements for basalt fibers.

List of Major Basalt Fiber Market Players

• Kamenny Vek

• MAFIC

• Technobasalt Invest

• Sudaglass Fiber

• ARMBAS

• Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd.

• BASALT FIBER & COMPOSITE MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT (China)

• Company Mineral 7

• Jumeisheng

• Arab Basalt Fiber Company

• Basaltex

Global Basalt Fiber Market Segmentation:

By Type Filaments Staple Super Thin

By Product Direct Roving Assembled Roving Chopped Strand Fabrics Twisted Yarn Reinforcing Mesh Others

By Usage Composite Non-Composite

By Processing Technology Pultrusion Weaving Stitching Compression Moulding Filament Winding Texturizing Vacuum Infusion Others (RTM, Braiding, Sputtering)

By End Use Construction Industry Automotive Industry Chemical Industry Petroleum Industry Marine Industry Energy Industry Others



Key Questions Covered in the Basalt Fiber Market Report

Who are the top players dominating the basalt fiber market in terms of market presence and brand recognition?

Among the different segments of the basalt fiber market, which segment is expected to hold the highest market share between 2023 and 2030?

What is the projected market size and valuation for the basalt fiber market in 2030, and what factors are likely to drive this growth?

What are the major macro and micro environmental factors that are estimated to impact the growth trajectory of the basalt fiber market over the forecast period?

What are the key trends and drivers that are expected to propel the growth of the basalt fiber market from 2023 to 2030, and how are these trends expected to shape the market landscape?

Which geographic region is anticipated to present the most significant growth opportunities for basalt fiber manufacturers and suppliers during the forecast period?

