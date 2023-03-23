The Global High Voltage Direct Current Power Supply Market size is expected to reach $5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global High Voltage Direct Current Power Supply Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vertical, By Voltage, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435133/?utm_source=GNW

The HVDC power supply systems are also known as electrical superhighway or power superhighway.



HVDC facilitates the power transfer between AC transmission networks that are incompatible. A network can be stabilized against disruptions brought on by abrupt changes in power because the power flow over an HVDC link can be adjusted autonomously of the phase angle between load and source. Additionally, HVDC enables power to be transferred between grid systems that operate at various frequencies, like 50 and 60 Hz.



Enabling the transfer of power between traditionally incompatible networks enhances the stability and efficiency of each grid. The use of HVDC power supply is increasing owing to its remarkable characteristics, such as the low power consumption of the control mechanism and the rising demand for inexpensive, compact vacuum components.



However, the complexity of designing electric systems also rises with the extra feed-in modules produced by the surge in grid development requirements. As a result, the likelihood of partial or complete shortages—when energy consumption exceeds grid design requirements—is higher. By turning a switch or sending a remote control signal, a high voltage direct current power supply can instantly change the outgoing orientation, preventing power outages within those systems.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Technology developments caused the industry to begin recovering after the slowdown of the pandemic. Important businesses started implementing plans to speed up market expansion. The development of the electric grid and higher power usage also helped the sector. Given the accelerating industrialization and rising demand for power, efficient energy resource use is essential. As a result, adopting clean as well as emission-free energy sources, like the transmission of power via HVDC systems, has become popular. Globally, new projects for renewable energy transmission using HVDC power supplies are also being approved. As a result, the usage of power in industry, households, and businesses has all increased.



Market Growth Factors



Globally rising demand for electricity



Over the past few years, industrialization and urbanization have both greatly increased over the world. This has increased the demand for electricity around the world. In 2019, the total energy consumption of the world was recorded to be around 82.3 exajoule (EJ) or approximately 2.286 x 10? terawatt hour. HVDC transmission systems are advantageous for use in urban settings where space is limited due to their small sizes. As the primary prospect in the market, Europe is building the first VSC-based multi-terminal HVDC link to increase power supply security and facilitate the transfer of wind energy generated on the island of Shetland.



Transmission of long-distance current with high efficiency



HVDC transmission systems guarantee minimal transmission losses. Compared to an AC overhead line, an HVDC transmission line typically has a transmission loss of 30% to 50% lower. Only HVDC transmission makes it possible to transmit electricity over distances of more than 80 kilometers. Because they can serve as a firewall to stop the fault transmission between connected AC grids and prevent "blackouts," HVDC transmission networks are also well-liked. In addition, compared to HVAC towers, an HVDC transmission tower results in lower installation costs.



Market Restraining Factors



Issues with conversion, availability, switching, control, and maintenance of HVDCS



Due to the additional conversion equipment, HVDC systems are less dependable and have lower accessibility than alternating current (AC) systems. About 98.5% of single-pole systems are available, with about one-third of the downtime being unplanned due to defects. The necessary converter stations are pricy and only have a small amount of overload capacity. Losses in converter stations may be greater at shorter transmission distances than those in an AC transmission system for the same distance. The savings in line construction costs and decreased line loss might not be enough to cover the cost of the converters. Because of all these factors, the growth of the market is hampered.



Voltage Outlook



Based on voltage, the high voltage direct current power supply market is categorized into <1000V, 1000-4000V, and >4000V. The 1000-4000V segment procured a considerable growth rate in the high voltage direct current power supply market in 2021. This voltage range provides cheaper costs compared to goods are the primary factors responsible for the growth of the segment. Additionally, the 1000-4000V HVDC lines can supply power across medium-to-long distances.



Vertical Outlook



On the basis of Vertical, the high voltage direct current power supply market is divided into telecommunication, medical, industrial, oil & gas, and others. The industrial segment acquired the largest revenue share in the high voltage direct current power supply market in 2021. The increased demand for HVDC power supplies in allied industries like equipment manufacturers is to blame for this. The need for HVDC within the numerous industrial application category may be sparked by rapid industrialization, particularly in growing countries like India and China, together with government intentions to build HVDC converter infrastructure.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the high voltage direct current power supply market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Europe segment procured the maximum revenue share in the high voltage direct current power supply market in 2021. Due to the existence of government regulations encouraging the adoption of renewable energy sources as well as energy efficiency, the region will continue to have a leading position during the projected period. The expansion of the region will also be supported by new rules intended to create a reliable energy supply to meet the increasing demand for electricity.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hitachi, Ltd. (Hitachi Energy Ltd.), Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, XP Power, Ltd., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Excelitas Technologies Corp., American Power Design, Inc., American High Voltage, and Nikken Sekkei Ltd.



Strategies Deployed in High Voltage Direct Current Power Supply Market



Jun-2022: Hitachi Energy joined hands with Petrofac, a foremost international service provider. This collaboration aimed to deliver joint grid integration and supporting infrastructure to sustain the quickly developing offshore wind market. Additionally, the collaboration includes the collection of high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) and high-voltage direct current (HVDC) solutions.



Mar-2022: Hitachi Energy came into a partnership with Aker BP, the Norwegian oil and gas investigation and production enterprise. Through this partnership, Hitachi Energy offered a solution including a new grid connection to house the STATCOM, thyristor-controlled series capacitors, shunt reactors, and gas-insulated switches. Moreover, the solution would also expand the information abilities of a current 420 kV mainland grid connection with a new gas-insulated power transformer and switchgear.



Oct-2021: Hitachi Energy expanded its geographical footprint by establishing Bland, Virginia manufacturing facility, the leading producer of dry-type transformers in North America. The collaboration with the Commonwealth of Virginia, the development has delivered additional production capability, adding the installation of state-of-the-art technology to sustain new manufacturing abilities.



Sep-2021: Siemens AG and Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., a manufacturer of electric wire and optical fiber cables, came into an agreement with Greenlink Interconnector Limited, a subsea and underground electricity interconnector linking the power markets in Ireland and Great Britain. Under this agreement, Siemens AG would provide the engineering, design, production, procurement, commissioning, and construction of a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) subsea/underground electricity interconnector cable. Moreover, Siemens AG would be delighted to add this project to its proven track record and successful portfolio.



Mar-2021: Siemens AG took over C&S Electric, a manufacturer of electrical equipment & exports. Through this acquisition, Siemens AG seeks to acquire access to the Indian market and create an export hub for providing low-voltage products to the international market. Furthermore, the acquisition consists of low-voltage and minimum voltage busbars, low-voltage switchgear components and panels, and metering devices businesses of C&S Electric.



Sep-2020: Hitachi completed the acquisition of Pioneer Solutions, a provider of industry-leading front-to-back-office Commodities/Energy Trading and Risk Management solutions. Through this acquisition, Hitachi ABB Power Grids would expand its current Energy Portfolio Management offering complete new value for energy market players who trade, barrier risk, and trail emission and renewable energy recognition for electricity and other entities.



Jul-2020: GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions signed an agreement with Sembcorp Marine, a Shipbuilding and repairing company. Under this agreement, GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions would be delivering the latest system for Sofia which is one of the world’s largest offshore wind farm projects, located on Dogger Bank. Moreover, GE’s Grid Solutions would be accountable for the procurement, engineering, construction, and installation of two HVDC converter stations.



Jan-2020: XP Power Ltd took over EMCO High Voltage Corporation, a designer and manufacturer of high-voltage power modules. Through this acquisition, XP Power Ltd would be able to deliver its current customers with a complete product offering in high voltage technologies which is a market segment with robust demand fundamentals.



May-2018: XP Power Ltd acquired Glassman High Voltage Inc., a US-based designer, and manufacturer of high voltage, high power, and power supplies. Through this acquisition, XP Power Ltd would be able to deliver a comprehensive portfolio from miniaturized low-power modules to high-power rack mount high-voltage solutions. Moreover, XP Power would extend and develop high voltage and high power abilities to meet its product offering and extend the focused market.



Feb-2018: GE Power signed an agreement with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), the largest electric utility in South Korea. Under this agreement, GE Power would bring 4 GW of power to Seoul’s metropolitan area. Moreover, GE Power would provide a 4 GW HVDC transmission link from the power complex situated East of South Korea to Seoul’s metropolitan area constitutes around 40% of global Korean energy demand. GE and KAPES would develop and deliver the overall HVDC system.



