QuadraNet Acquires Commercial Managed Services And Private Cloud Division From Contegix

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuadraNet, a leader in hybrid IT, announces that it has acquired the commercial BlackMesh platform, a Content Management System (CMS) hosting solution, from Contegix. QuadraNet also acquires Contegix’s private cloud services and commercial CMS hosting customer base as part of the agreement. The Contegix private cloud and CMS subject matter experts who have joined QuadraNet will provide 24/7 support and incident response for enterprise-class customers.

As a result, QuadraNet will expand its data center presence in St. Louis, MO, and Reston, VA, bringing its footprint to 10 data centers in the U.S.

“With the addition of the Contegix commercial CMS platform and private cloud division, QuadraNet will deliver even greater value to our customers,” said Tim Caulfield, President and CEO of QuadraNet. “This deal reinforces our strong foundation in hybrid IT environments where enterprises are investing IT dollars.”

The acquisition is the latest in a series of strategic moves by QuadraNet to expand its range of hosting and managed services. With a focus on providing reliable and secure IT solutions, QuadraNet is well-positioned to meet the needs of customers across a broad range of industries.

Contegix remains primarily focused on a combination of Atlassian solutions for the commercial and federal markets, along with supporting FedRAMP Managed Cloud services across multiple applications.

Brad Hokamp, CEO of Contegix, said, “We believe our commercial CMS and private cloud clients will be served well by Quadranet. The sale will allow Contegix to continue to grow our leadership position as an Atlassian platinum partner, along with advancing our commitment to the federal market.”

Financing for the transaction was provided by VSS Capital Partners (VSS). Layer 7 Capital acted as Contegix's exclusive financial advisor for this transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About QuadraNet

With 20 years in business, QuadraNet is a leader in hybrid IT hosting and data center solutions. The company has built a reputation in the industry for personalized, responsive customer service 24/7/365 from a team of experienced IT professionals. QuadraNet specializes in complex network design, security, DDoS protection, multi-tenant cloud architecture (private and public), and disaster recovery. For more information on how we build solutions for customers, visit https://quadranet.com.

About Contegix

Contegix helps organizations advance “all things” Atlassian. Founded in 2002, Contegix was Atlassian’s first partner in North America. The company has spent the past 20 years innovating Atlassian solutions for teams across all industries in both the private and public sectors. An experienced staff of Atlassian-certified experts delivers everything from cloud migrations to ITSM deployments, ongoing application support, and more. Learn more at www.contegix.com.

About VSS Capital Partners

VSS is a private investment firm that invests in the healthcare, education, and business services industries. Headquartered in New York, VSS provides capital for growth financing, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, and buyouts to lower middle market companies and management teams with the goal of building companies organically as well as through a focused add-on acquisition program. VSS makes privately negotiated investments across the capital structure and invests in situations requiring control or non-control equity, mezzanine securities, and structured equity securities. VSS has over three decades of experience, made investments in 95 portfolio companies with over 400 add-on acquisitions, and manages $4 billion in aggregate committed capital across eight (8) funds. For more information, please visit www.vss.com.