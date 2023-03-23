The Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market size is expected to reach $202.2 Million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 11.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global In-vitro Fertilization Microscopes Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06435132/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, for several operations, including semen analysis, oocyte preparation, in-vitro fertilization, and the overall study of the embryo, in-vitro fertilization microscopes are employed.



The market for in-vitro fertilization microscopes is anticipated to increase as a result of the rising success rate of in-vitro fertilization treatments and the accessibility of financial help. One of the methods accessible to those who are having trouble becoming pregnant is in vitro fertilization (IVF). IVF involves taking an egg from the woman’s ovaries and fertilizing it with sperm in a lab. The fertilized egg is then placed back into the woman’s womb, where it may continue to develop and thrive.



Moreover, IVF is often used to treat conditions including fallopian tube damage, ovulation difficulties, endometriosis, uterine fibroids, prior tubal sterilization or removal, decreased sperm production or function, and genetic diseases in patients. In addition, smoking, binge drinking, obesity, stress, and calorie restriction are other variables that affect fertility (hence raising the necessity for IVF). These reasons increase the need for IVF treatments, increasing market trends for in-vitro fertilization microscopes.



Manufacturers supply a comprehensive sperm analysis system with upright microscopes, digital microscope cameras, and software for examining pictures. Also, because maintaining a steady temperature for the sample might enhance sperm analysis, producers combine such tools with an upright microscope.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The healthcare sector’s sales of microscopes fell off a cliff due to the pandemic, which was the worst for the microscopes business. Consequently, there is less need in the healthcare industry for in-vitro fertilization microscopes. Many of these issues hindered the market expansion for in-vitro fertilization microscopes during the epidemic. However, the COVID-19 limitations were loosened, and IVF clinics could operate after taking precautions, including hiring enough personnel, cleaning and validating equipment, and completing risk assessments involving virus contamination.



Market Growth Factors



Growing public awareness of in-vitro fertilization



Growing public awareness of in-vitro fertilization is a key element fuelling the market’s expansion for in-vitro fertilization microscopes. Nowadays, a large number of parents struggle with infertility, contributing to an increase in infertility rates across most of the nations all over the world. In addition, the incidence of infertility cases has grown as a result of clinical reasons, racial and ethnic variables, as well as problems with the longer median age for family planning and people’s sedentary lifestyles. As a result, couples are choosing more sophisticated treatment choices, offering enormous commercial prospects.



Increased medical tourism across nations



The cost of high-quality therapy is cheaper in developing nations like Thailand and Malaysia than it is in industrialized countries. Despite the affordable price of treatments in underdeveloped countries, the quality of the process is not affected since there are resources available for comparatively less money. This causes an inflow of individuals to use the healthcare systems in these nations. Several nations prohibit gay and lesbian couples and lone moms from receiving reproductive therapy. Consequently, many individuals go to other countries where the legal system supports parenthood.



Market Restraining Factors



Low effectiveness of infertility therapy in older individuals



It has been shown that older women have lower assisted reproductive methods (ART) results than younger women, both in terms of ovarian stimulation response and pregnancy rates. Ovarian aging, characterized by a decline in ovarian quantity and quality, coexists with chronologic aging. Several studies have shown that older women respond less favourably to ovarian hyperstimulation due to ovarian depletion and declining egg quality. One of the main obstacles preventing the market’s progress is the falling success rates of IVF treatment methods in individuals with increasing age.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the in-vitro fertilization microscopes market is segmented into upright microscopes, inverted microscopes, stereo microscopes, and embryo microscope. The embryo microscope segment held the highest revenue share in the in-vitro fertilization microscopes market in 2021. A new piece of equipment created especially for IVF labs is the embryo microscope, which is now used there. It is equipped with a camera and computer system to take pictures of developing embryos during in vitro fertilization cycles in an incubator.



End – User Outlook



On the basis of end-user, the in-vitro fertilization microscopes market is fragmented into clinical and academic research. In 2021, the academic research segment covered a considerable revenue share in the in-vitro fertilization microscopes market. The market in this sector is anticipated to be driven primarily by three trends: growing healthcare costs, rising availability of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments, and rising in vitro fertilization (IVF) popularity. Also, market participants are investing more money in R&D, fostering the segment’s expansion.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the in-vitro fertilization microscopes market, is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the Europe region led the in-vitro fertilization microscopes market by generating the highest revenue share. This results from rising fertility tourism, judicial changes, and product innovation. The area has seen a substantial uptake of time-lapse technology using algorithms created by clinics. Saving space and money on the operation is made possible because of advancements in microscopy technology that allow all imaging needs to be met in a single embryo chamber.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Hamilton Thorne, Inc. (Hamilton Thorne, Ltd.), Olympus Corporation, Leica Microsystems GmbH (Danaher Corporation), Carl Zeiss AG, Nikon Corporation, Linkam Scientific Instruments, Meiji Techno Co., Ltd., Euromex Microscopen B.V. (Euromex Optics Group B.V.), Labomed Europe B.V., and Narishige Group.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By End User



• Clinical



• Academic Research



By Type



• Embryo Microscope



• Upright Microscopes



• Stereo Microscopes



• Inverted Microscopes



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Hamilton Thorne, Inc. (Hamilton Thorne, Ltd.)



• Olympus Corporation



• Leica Microsystems GmbH (Danaher Corporation)



• Carl Zeiss AG



• Nikon Corporation



• Linkam Scientific Instruments



• Meiji Techno Co., Ltd.



• Euromex Microscopen B.V. (Euromex Optics Group B.V.)



• Labomed Europe B.V.



• Narishige Group



