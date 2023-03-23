Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Report 2023: Increasing Public and Private Investments in the Medical Imaging Sector Drive Growth

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market (2023-2028) by Software, Image Type, Modality, Applications, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market is estimated to be USD 3.14 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.37 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.84%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Rising Application of Computer-Aided Diagnosis

Increasing Public and Private Investments in the Medical Imaging Sector

Restraints

High Set-up Cost of the Equipment

Opportunities

Integration of AI and other Technologies in Imaging Analysis Software

Ongoing Introduction of Cloud-Based Image Analysis Solutions

Challenges

Concerns of Security and Privacy with Software Use

Shortage of Radiologists

Market Segmentations



The Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market is segmented based on Software, Image Type, Modality, Applications, End-Users, and Geography.

By Software, the market is classified into Integrated Software and Standalone Software.

By Image Type, the market is classified into 2D Imaging, 2D Imaging, and 3D Imaging.

By Modality, the market is classified into Combined Modalities, Radiographic Imaging, Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Positron Emission Tomography, Single-Photon Emission Tomography, and Ultrasound Imaging.

By Applications, the market is classified into Cardiology Applications, Dental Applications, Mammography Applications, Neurology, Obstetrics & Gynecology Application, Oncology Applications, Orthopedic Applications, and Urology & Nephrology Applications.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals, and Research Centers.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

5 Market Analysis



6 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Software



7 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Image Type



8 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Modality



9 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By Applications



10 Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market, By End-Users



11 Americas' Medical Image Analysis Software Market



12 Europe's Medical Image Analysis Software Market



13 Middle East and Africa's Medical Image Analysis Software Market



14 APAC's Medical Image Analysis Software Market



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



17 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Analogic Corp.

AnalyzeDirect Inc.

Aquilab SAS

Bruker Corp.

Canon Medical Systems Corp.

Carestream Health Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Esaote S.P.A

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co

IBM Watson Health (IBM)

Koninklijke Philips NV.

MIM Software Inc.

Mirada Medical Ltd.

NEC Corp.

Novarad Corp.

Sciencesoft USA Corp.

Siemens Healthineers Ag

Xinapse Systems Ltd.

