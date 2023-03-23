Actuate Therapeutics Congratulates Dr. Patricia LoRusso on Being Named AACR President-Elect

CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc., a Chicago-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing lead drug elraglusib (a novel GSK-3 inhibitor), today announced that Patricia M. LoRusso, DO, PhD (hc), a member of its Scientific Advisory Board has been Elected as President-Elect the American Association of Cancer Research for 2023-2024.



“We congratulate Dr. Russo for being elected to lead the AACR and for her significant contributions to the field of cancer research and therapeutic development” said Daniel M. Schmitt, President & CEO of Actuate. “As a founding member of Actuate’s Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Russo has played an invaluable role in designing the innovative accelerated clinical development plans for elraglusib, Actuate’s best-in-class agent, for the benefit of adult and pediatric patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.”

Dr. Russo joined the Actuate Scientific Advisory Board in October, 2015. She currently serves on the Actuate SAB along with Dr. Dan Billadeau of the Mayo Clinic; Dr. Roger Cohen of the University of Pennsylvania; Dr. Lee Ellis of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC); and Dr. John Marshall of Georgetown University Hospital.

Dr. LoRusso has served in leadership positions of several other organizations, including the education and scientific committees of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), and the steering committee for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accelerating Anticancer Agent Development and Validation Workshop. She also has worked closely with Cancer Research United Kingdom (CRUK), as the chair of their New Agents Committee (NAC).

About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.

Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for high impact cancers and inflammatory diseases. Actuate’s lead drug, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3 inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy. Elraglusib is also emerging as a mediator of anti-tumor immunity through the inhibition of multiple immune checkpoints and the regulation of immune cell function. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.actuatetherapeutics.com

Public Relations Dept.,

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.

+1 (847) 986-4190

info@actuatetherapeutics.com