The Global Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period

The correlation between the two tracks determines how the data should be interpreted. Additionally, finding newborns that may be hypoxic is an important deployment of the intrapartum monitoring devices as it allows more evaluation of fetal health.



If not, a vaginal delivery or a cesarean section can be used to deliver the child. The external devices used for intrapartum monitoring involve attaching an ultrasound probe, also known as a transducer, to the female’s belly. It transmits the infant’s heartbeat sounds to a computer. The baby’s heart rate is displayed on a screen along with its frequency. The vast pool of birth-related diseases, including premature births, promotes the usage of intrapartum monitoring devices.



In addition, growth and advancements in the medical device industry are also driving the use of intrapartum monitoring technologies. The use of intrapartum monitoring devices is predicted to expand due to the high potential for technology adoption in developing nations brought on by an increase in the practice of fetal health monitoring and an increase in the prevalence of birth disorders.



Additionally, the demand for improved medical technologies is growing, governments are making sizable investments to improve fetal health monitoring, and biotechnological industries are becoming more established in emerging economies. All of these factors contribute to the significant growth of the healthcare sector in emerging economies. Furthermore, it is believed that the cost-effectiveness of intrapartum monitoring devices will continue to promote market expansion. The increasing fetal monitoring device adoption among couples as a safety measure for their child and a rise in the knowledge of the hazards associated with birth diseases have raised the demand for monitoring systems.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The intrapartum monitoring devices market saw an adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was due to COVID-19, which prevented individuals from traveling to clinics or hospitals for any less serious condition treatment process, including assessing the mother’s and fetus’s health. As a result, those who needed intrapartum monitoring services had to wait or put off the surgeries. Additionally, this situation was more observable in developing or underdeveloped nations as patients in industrialized regions had the option of at-home monitoring, which was unavailable in underdeveloped or emerging nations.



Market Growth Factors



High clinical benefits of intrapartum monitoring devices



Due to the need for better maternal healthcare and the rising number of issues from premature birth, the demand for intrapartum monitoring devices has increased. Healthcare spending is rising in developing countries, and patients are getting more knowledgeable about the advantages of adopting monitoring devices, giving market players more opportunities. The market is expanding as a result of rising risks and problems like brain injury, cerebral palsy, neonatal seizures, or fetal mortality during labor.



Increased use of infertility treatments and growing premature birth rates



Numerous studies have revealed several factors, including high blood pressure, prolonged pre-labor membrane rupturing, antepartum hemorrhage, multiple gestations, urinary tract infections (UTIs), short cervixes, assisted reproductive technology, and placenta previa, are contributing to the rise in preterm births. In addition, modern medical technology has been included in fetal monitoring systems due to the rising number of preterm births. According to the WHO, approximately 15 million preterm births occur annually, and preterm births frequently result in neurological or physical abnormalities.



Market Restraining Factors



Exorbitant prices for monitoring equipment



The high cost of these devices and the rising worries about monitoring radiation having an impact on patients’ health are proving to be prominent adverse factors for the growth of the market. The expansion of the market is further constrained by a shortage of qualified obstetric doctors in underdeveloped nations. Additionally, not many people in underdeveloped and developing nations are unaware of the availability of such devices. Moreover, more people give birth at home in these nations, slowing the demand for monitoring devices in hospitals and clinics.



Product Type Outlook



Based on product type, the intrapartum monitoring devices market is categorized into monitors and electrodes. The monitors segment garnered the highest revenue share in the intrapartum monitoring devices market in 2021. The growth of the segment is because more women are using intrapartum monitors to check on the health of their unborn babies. Additionally, a variety of devices are available that have been created by different major market players. The need for at-home fetal health monitoring devices is further increased by the growing practice of doing so.



Method Outlook



On the basis of method, the intrapartum monitoring devices market is divided into invasive and non-invasive. The invasive segment recorded a significant revenue share in the intrapartum monitoring devices market in 2021. The best registration quality is achieved by using invasive internal monitors. The growth of the segment is owed to the higher efficacy and reliability of invasive methods. Monitoring devices like fetal electrocardiograms (fECGs) are directly recorded from a fetus’ scalp in the invasive mode. During an invasive fetal electrocardiogram (fECG), the membranes must be torn to introduce electrodes through the cervix and position them on the fetus’s scalp.



End User Outlook



Based on end user, the intrapartum monitoring devices market is segmented into hospitals, maternity centers, and others. The hospitals segment witnessed the maximum revenue share in the intrapartum monitoring devices market in 2021. Growth is attributable to the population’s choice for intrapartum surveillance in hospitals and the ease with which patients can now visit hospitals and clinics following the COVID-19 outbreak. The clean and hygienic environment of the hospital allow for lesser chances of conceiving any infection. Additionally, in many developing nations, most intrapartum monitoring devices can only be accessed in the hospital settings.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the intrapartum monitoring devices market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America segment procured the highest revenue share in the intrapartum monitoring devices market in 2021. The high prevalence of birth problems, including preterm births, the rise in market participants, and the explosion in the variety of technologies readily accessible in the region are all responsible for the segment’s growth. In addition, the intrapartum monitoring devices market’s expansion is further driven by rising public awareness and government endeavors to provide better solutions for maternal care.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., MindChild Medical, Inc., Arjo AB (Huntleigh Healthcare ltd.), Stalwart Meditech Private Limited, MedGyn Products, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., GE HealthCare Technologies, Inc., CooperVision, Inc. (THE COOPER COMPANIES, INC.), and Olympus Corporation.



