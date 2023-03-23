Rotomolding Compounds Market Revenue to hit US$ 9.42 Billion by 2033, says Persistence Market Research

New York, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Rotomolding Compounds Market is estimated to surge at 11.2% CAGR and close in on a revenue of US$ 9.42 Billion by 2033. Demand for rotomolding compounds is expected to remain prominent for hollow tanks application, especially for storage and portable water tanks.



North America is anticipated to remain a key consumer and exporter of rotomolding compounds as compared to other regions. Regional growth is mainly contributed by the U.S., owing to strong presence of resin manufacturing companies and distributors/suppliers in the country.

As rotomolding compounds are favorable over other molding technologies owing to consistent wall thickness, high durability, high strength, and stability, and among other characteristics, it expected to create more opportunities for market players in the near future.

Lyondellbasell has come up with a step to advance the circular economy by making virgin quality polymers from raw material, which will be derived from plastic waste, in Wesseling Germany. By doing thermal conversion of plastic waste, this raw material will be converted into ethylene and propylene, and then will get processed into polypropylene and polyethylene for plastic production.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32788

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Storage tanks are expected to remain a key application area of rotomolding compounds.

North America is expected to account for a prominent share in the global market, estimated to consume around 47% of overall rotomolding compounds.

Demand for base resins is anticipated to witness substantial growth at 10% CAGR over the decade.

Polyethylene base resin is expected to remain a key material owing to its significant superior characteristics as compared to other resins.

“Key competitors across the world are working on strategic acquisitions to acquire a competitive advantage, as well as increasing R&D initiatives for providing environment-friendly plastic materials,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

The global rotomolding compounds market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for plastic products in various industries such as automotive, construction, and consumer goods.

Some of the key factors driving the growth of the rotomolding compounds market include:

Lightweight and durable properties : Rotomolded products are known for their lightweight and durable properties, making them ideal for use in various applications such as fuel tanks, storage containers, and playground equipment.

: Rotomolded products are known for their lightweight and durable properties, making them ideal for use in various applications such as fuel tanks, storage containers, and playground equipment. Versatility : Rotomolding compounds can be customized to meet specific performance requirements, such as UV resistance, flame retardancy, and color stability.

: Rotomolding compounds can be customized to meet specific performance requirements, such as UV resistance, flame retardancy, and color stability. Cost-effectiveness : Rotomolding is a cost-effective manufacturing process compared to other plastic molding methods, such as injection molding and blow molding.

: Rotomolding is a cost-effective manufacturing process compared to other plastic molding methods, such as injection molding and blow molding. Sustainable materials: The use of sustainable materials in rotomolding compounds, such as bioplastics and recycled plastics, is gaining popularity due to increasing environmental concerns.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32788

Competitive Landscape

The global market for rotomolding compounds has been identified as a fairly fragmented space, owing to the presence of several small and medium players.

Some of the key market participants included in the report are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Dow Inc. Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LyondellBasell Industries N.V. ASH Industries Interplastic Corporation NOVA Chemicals Corporation Solvay SA KMI Group Inc. Braskem Starrotoplast Excelsior Roto Moulding Ltd Roto Polymers Reliance Industries Limited. Matrix Polymers Moharamplast S.A.E Eco Polymers SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., FINE POLYCRAFT PVT. LTD., and PHYCHEM TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD.

Conclusion

Strong business outlook in hollow plastic products used in several industries such as automotive, playground equipment, water containers, and construction, owing to superior molding efficiency, is boosting sales of rotomolding compounds. These compounds have the ability to deliver a superior stress bearing property, improved mold flow, and high impact resistance as compared to other counterparts.

Globally, key players are focusing on new innovation in rotomolding compound applications to increase their market share and boost their annual turnover. Also, tier II and tier III players are focusing on tie-ups with end users for long-term contracts.

More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the global rotomolding compounds market that contains industry analysis of 2016–2020 and opportunity assessment for 2023–2033.

Rotomolding Compounds Market Segmentation

The rotomolding compounds market can be segmented based on various factors such as material type, application, end-use industry, and region. Here are some possible segmentation options:

Material type : The rotomolding compounds market can be segmented based on the type of material used in the manufacturing process, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, PVC, nylon, and others.

: The rotomolding compounds market can be segmented based on the type of material used in the manufacturing process, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, PVC, nylon, and others. Application : The market can also be segmented based on the application of the rotomolded products, such as tanks, containers, toys, automotive components, medical equipment, and others.

: The market can also be segmented based on the application of the rotomolded products, such as tanks, containers, toys, automotive components, medical equipment, and others. End-use industry : The rotomolding compounds market can be segmented based on the end-use industry, such as automotive, construction, consumer goods, healthcare, and others.

: The rotomolding compounds market can be segmented based on the end-use industry, such as automotive, construction, consumer goods, healthcare, and others. Region: Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

For additional insights on how the global rotomolding compounds market will shape up over the next decade, write to media@persistencemarketresearch.com

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/32788

About Persistence Market Research – Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of Persistence Market Research offers distinct and pin-point analysis about chemicals and materials industry. Chemical coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites and nanotechnology in particular with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives’, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies are widely referred by chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com