Entera Bio Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements

JERUSALEM, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), (“Entera” or the “Company”) a leader in the development of orally delivered peptides and therapeutic proteins, announced today that it received notice from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC (NASDAQ) on March 23, 2023, informing Entera that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The NASDAQ Capital Market.

On November 21, 2022, NASDAQ notified the Company that its ordinary shares had failed to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 over the previous 30 consecutive business days as required by the Listing Rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market. Since then, NASDAQ determined that for the last 14 consecutive business days, from March 3rd through 22nd 2023, the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares has been at $1.00 per share or greater. Accordingly, the Company has regained compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), and this matter is now closed.

Entera is in compliance with all applicable listing standards, and its ordinary shares continues to be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market.

About Entera Bio

Entera is a leader in the development of orally delivered macromolecules, including peptides and other therapeutic proteins. The Company focuses on significant unmet medical needs where a mini daily tablet form of a peptide treatment or replacement therapy holds the potential to transform the standard of care. The Company’s most advanced product candidates, EB613 for the treatment of high risk, post-menopausal osteoporosis and EB612 for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, are in clinical development. EB613 is the first oral, once daily mini tablet presentation of synthetic hPTH (1-34), (teriparatide), consisting of the exact same 34 amino acid sequence as daily subcutaneous teriparatide injection, Forteo®, which requires daily SC injections. A placebo controlled, dose ranging Phase 2 study of EB613 tablets (n= 161) met primary (PD/biomarker) and secondary endpoints (BMD) in a dose dependent manner, and was presented at the ASBMR 2021 Annual Conference. In October 2022, the Company announced concurrence with FDA that a single, placebo controlled, BMD endpoint pivotal study design could support an NDA for EB613 Oral PTH tablets under 505(b)2. On February 15th, 2022, Entera announced the acceptance of a Type D Meeting with FDA to confirm that its Phase 3 protocol fully meets FDA’s expectations, including the analysis of the primary endpoint and the population PK evaluations. A phase 1 PK study of novel PTH formulations is planned for H1 2023 to ascertain feasibility of a new hypo candidate (a prior formulation had positive Phase 2a data announced in 2015 and published in JBMR 2019) and for another potential indication. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Various statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements (other than statements of historical facts) in this press release regarding our prospects, plans, financial position, business strategy and expected financial and operational results may constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “design,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “likely,” “should,” “will,” and “would,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions or words, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations that involve risks, changes in circumstances, assumptions and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and may not be accurate indications of when such performance or results will be achieved.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in Entera’s forward-looking statements include, among others: changes in the interpretation of clinical data; results of our clinical trials; the FDA’s interpretation and review of our results from and analysis of our clinical trials; unexpected changes in our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical trials, the timing of and our ability to make regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our product candidates; the potential disruption and delay of manufacturing supply chains; loss of available workforce resources, either by Entera or its collaboration and laboratory partners; impacts to research and development or clinical activities that Entera is contractually obligated to provide, such as those pursuant to Entera’s agreement with Amgen; overall regulatory timelines; the size and growth of the potential markets for our product candidates; the scope, progress and costs of developing Entera’s product candidates; Entera’s reliance on third parties to conduct its clinical trials; Entera’s expectations regarding licensing, business transactions and strategic collaborations; Entera’s operation as a development stage company with limited operating history; Entera’s ability to continue as a going concern absent access to sources of liquidity; Entera’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for any of its product candidates; Entera’s ability to comply with Nasdaq’s minimum listing standards and other matters related to compliance with the requirements of being a public company in the United States; Entera’s intellectual property position and its ability to protect its intellectual property; and other factors that are described in the “Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Entera’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as the company’s subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. There can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by Entera will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, Entera. Therefore, no assurance can be given that the outcomes stated or implied in such forward-looking statements and estimates will be achieved. Entera cautions investors not to rely on the forward-looking statements Entera makes in this press release. The information in this press release is provided only as of the date of this press release, and Entera undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.